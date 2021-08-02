Palms accepts pensioner who was abandoned by children at GPHC

Latest update August 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Palms Geriatric Home recently accepted as a resident, Mr. Ovid called ‘Joku’ of Enterprise, East Coast Demerara. The pensioner was reportedly abandoned by relatives at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) last month.
Following this, Kaieteur News had reported that the hospital had reached out to the Palms to accommodate him, but the staff there had refused to accept him, due to the lack of space, in addition, to his inability to walk and do other things for himself.
This state of affairs has since changed with the pensioner now being housed at the Palms.
Mr. Ovid was admitted to GPHC on July 12, 2021, for an abscess. That was the last day he saw or heard from any of his relatives. He was later discharged from the hospital but was without any change of clothes and personal care items.
Kaieteur News learned of Mr. Ovid’s ordeal after a woman reported to this publication that while visiting her father in the hospital. she noticed Mr. Ovid was always alone.
During an interview with this publication, Mr. Ovid, with tears in his eyes, related his fear that his children had abandoned him. “If they don’t come back for me, the hospital might put me on the street,” the tearful man had lamented.
Following Kaieteur News’ article on Mr. Ovid, Good Samaritan, Sheik Yassin decided to provide some support. Yassin first visited the hospital on July 28, 2021, where he met with Mr. Ovid and took clothes and food.
Yassin had posted on his Facebook page, “I found uncle Ovid, took some clothes and foodstuff for him, he requires pampers and food. Please help him. The good Lord will reward you.”
Despite being moved from the City hospital to the Palms, Yassin and persons overseas continue to donate to support his well-being.
Yassin occasionally updates his social media page on Mr. Ovid’s welfare. In his recent post, he stated, “Today I paid a visit to Uncle Ovid at the Palms. Not allowed to take pictures inside. But want to say thanks to sister, Safrana Safdar of New York, and another sister who asked not to mention her name, for the donations that were made today. May the good Lord reward them.”
Before that, another Facebook user, Herlall Kissuer, posted this publication’s initial story on Mr. Ovid and stated, “I know this man, his name is Joku from Park Street, Enterprise.”
