Ms. Candace Nelson is a qualified public servant

Latest update August 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 02, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
Recently, the Local Government Commission ( LGC) appointed Ms. Candace Nelson as interim Town Clerk, and it was noted that the Mayor of Georgetown, Mr. Ubraj Narine stated that the decision taken by the commission was unlawful, and further added that Ms. Candace Nelson is unqualified for the position as has been reported in the Kaieteur newspaper dated Saturday, July 31, 2021.
I wish to add that the Local Government Commission (LGC) did not act beyond the scope of its authority, the commission has the power to deal with all matters relating to staffing of local government organs and in particular, shall be responsible for employment, transfer, discipline and dismissal of staff. Further the Local Government Commission Act 2013 is very clear on the powers and authority of the commission and nothing was done unlawfully with regards to the appointment of Ms. Candace Nelson as the interim Town Clerk. Secondly, I am not surprise that the Mayor is once again attracting young professionals in the employment of the council since he is known to be a person who love to jump on the media and talk about person’s qualification.
Ms. Candace Nelson is knowledgeable about the City Government by-laws and the day to day operation of the Council than the Mayor and more so, for the position as Town Clerk, and for the record, she attended St. Joseph High School where she excelled in her CXC examinations with distinctions and graduated from the University of Guyana with a Bachelor of Social Science in Business Management, and have been in the employment of the City’s Council for over five years and held several positions which includes training Officer and acting Town Clerk, which provided her with knowledge and experience for the position she has been elevated to .
Ms. Nelson is a qualified and disciplined public servant who has the qualities of leadership, and have shown unwavering integrity, loyalty, superior intelligence, efficiency and enthusiasm in the discharge of her duties. I have no doubt that she will not carry out her new functions as Interim Town Clerk in a professional and effective manner towards the development of the city of Georgetown.
The Local Government Commission has made an excellent choice based on expertise, experience and talent and I welcome its decision and congratulate Ms. Nelson in her new role as the Acting Town Clerk with God blessings, protection and guidance.
Yours truly,
Name provided
