Man found dead in alleyway after fight at nightclub

Aug 02, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan national with Guyanese roots, was yesterday found dead in an alleyway, located close to Sleepin, Hotel mere hours after he had reportedly gotten into an altercation with a group of men at the Rio Night Club located in Queenstown.

Dead: Ian Singh

The dead man has been identified as Ian Singh, 32, better known as Caracas of Lot 5, North Road, Bourda. Georgetown. His remains were found just around 06:00Hrs, shirtless and lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries to the head and about the body. According to police it was a maintenance worker of Sleepin, who had stumbled on Singh’s body in the alleyway. It is believed that Singh might have died from multiple stab wounds he possibly received from his killers.
So far, police are still to arrest a suspect or suspects in the case. Nevertheless, based on preliminary investigations conducted, it is believed by detectives that his killing might have stemmed from an altercation he had at the night club.
Based on information received from Singh’s friends, the altercation between him and the men took place around 04:00Hrs this morning.
According to their account of events, prior to that hour, Singh had a minor argument with an ex-girlfriend which was resolved. Moments later, a fight broke out between a group of Guyanese men and one of his friends.
They claimed that Singh had rushed to defend his friend in an attempt to resolve the issue but he was attacked as well. The friends said that it was a chaotic scene and the individual he had rushed to assist managed to escape but unfortunately, led to the men taking advantage of him.
As the men pounded away at him, an eyewitness related that bottles could be heard breaking. One individual said it appeared as if they were “lashing” him to the head with the bottles.
Singh had managed to free himself and reportedly ran away. But investigators believe that he might have collapsed in the alley and died. There are other theories which suggest, that his attackers might have followed him there and “murdered him.”
Some eyewitnesses related that shortly after the altercation, men were spotted leaving the same alleyway where Singh’s body was found.
Singh was described as an easy going person who often kept his friends entertained with funny jokes.

