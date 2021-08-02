Leadership directly that sold out the country is foremost to be blamed

Dear Editor,

This letter is for all who cares about Guyana and especially those who will consider the country to be your home for a long while to come, to reflect about what future do you want as your leaders have decided that Guyana will be ripped of its resources and polluted, while they will amass enough resources for them and their families to flee as the damage is being done, so what about you? Leadership being referred to is political leaders both ruling and opposition, religious leaders, military leaders, academic leaders, media leaders, union leaders and anyone who have a position in influencing people, you have all failed since the country gained independence , in that it was the culture of making money, show off with no respect for the land and no plan on preservation of what was our great lushful and rich country.

Leadership directly that sold out the country is foremost to be blamed; others who not directly involved in signing deals are also at fault, as staying silent is complicit as the governments taught it was ok to sell out as silence meant it was ok. As of now everyone is fighting over renegotiating oil deal for Guyanese to get more(rightfully), but what of protecting and preserving the land?, the leadership and citizens of Guyana does not seem to have a plan for the land. Guyana is being drilled up, dug up sliced and diced to get what riches is underneath for those few who will make money, the rest of the population will resort to crime. It is observed there is sludge in the Essequibo, Demerara and Berbice rivers, people says it is from the offshore oil fields, it is not, it is from the ships in Guyana’s waters dumping their waste in Guyana’s waters as they can’t do that in countries with strong environmental laws, the once grand rivers of Cuyuni and Mazaruni and others in the interior are now swamps as the dredging for the gold destroys them, wildlife some the rarest in the world is being destroyed, native amerindians habitat is being destroyed, the men have to come and beg while the women become prostitutes. This means nothing to Guyana’s leadership nor Guyanese and foreigners who just want to make money. Guyanese like to say money talks and bullshit walks and in Guyana so it goes, this is not gonna save you this time if the land is being destroyed. Remember the mud slides? That happened because the trees were cut down as the trees was a barrier to the rain and held the soil together. Remember the heat wave? That happened because the trees were cut down and concrete houses were built, the trees was a free natural coolant, so when the heat came people had to leave the houses and big screen TV and come outside as the air conditions couldn’t help them, failure to protect the rivers combined with poor drainage and sea defence management caused the floods, so what good is the cars and money when the place flood?

There are letters posted to KN from past leaders and ministers like Donald Ramotar and Hamilton Green and others highlighting achievements of their governments, face the fact that both your governments have failed this country as you could not balance resource management with environmental protection.

In any government there is some sort of corruption but when no respect is given to the land that is evilness, so leaders answer the following questions, aren’t you ashamed of the points mentioned earlier? How much money is enough? How big your house has to be? How many vehicles you have to have?

When enough is enough that you can care for the land? The few Guyanese who have spoken for the land, kudos to you, the majority of you whether local or overseas it is time you speak for that land, that land give you or your ancestors something you have benefited from as the land cannot speak for itself.

Yours truly,

Roddick David