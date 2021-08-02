I trust that the Government would continue to serve the people of Guyana

Dear Editor,

It has been a full year since the PPP/C has returned to office. I have paid keen attention to their performance as I was very intrigued by the promises which were outlined in their manifesto leading up to the 2020 elections. As such, it would be remiss of me not to voice my opinion on their performance to date.

To begin, I have always been critical of governments throughout the years so I am speaking from an unbiased perspective. The PPP/C Government has shown that they know what they are doing.

They do not look for short-term fixes to problems but rather look at the long-term advantages before making decisions. The revival of the Amalia Falls Hydropower Project and the Gas-to-Shore project are both evidence of such. These projects will bring a host of advantages and benefits for the country and I am in support of them both. The fact that the PPP/C Government has been moving ahead so far with them shows that the cabinet has been adopting a visionary-approach.

On another note, the Government has shown that they are for the people. They have rolled out several programmes and initiatives for the benefit of all Guyanese. In particular, the partnering with Commonwealth to offer hundreds of Coursera programs, the provision of 20,000 online scholarships and the establishment of several resource centers in different regions point to the Government being proactive and focused on the betterment of the people. I commend the PPP/C Government for these efforts as they have been doing what they were elected to do.

I trust that the Government would continue to serve the people of Guyana with the same zeal that they currently show. I am confident that should we continue down this path, Guyana will be developed beyond that which we imagine. Congratulations to the Government for a great year and a more progressive one ahead.

Yours truly,

Alvin Hamilton