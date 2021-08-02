I commend the government for their efforts over the past year

Dear Editor,

It is with much enthusiasm that I write to you today to join in the celebration of the PPP/C’s one year in office. I could not be happier with what I have seen accomplished in such a short time and I am ecstatic for what is to come. In just one year, the Government has done much more for us Guyanese than what the previous administration did and for that reason I call on my fellow brothers and sisters to commend the PPP/C Government for the strides they have taken thus far.

I cannot begin to outline everything that the Government has done that is worthy of applause because it will be too much to write about. However, I must stress on the strides they have taken to improve education and healthcare delivery throughout Guyana. With the Covid-19 pandemic affecting us all, we were forced to adapt to newer systems in both these areas. Education delivery became much more challenging as everything moved online. However, the Government has shown their dedication to the children of Guyana by providing access to online resources and even providing tablets and laptops to students in need. More specifically, they have enhanced the Learning Channel which has now become a vital part of the education system throughout the country. The QuizMe platform which was recently launched is a great initiative that will help thousands of students and I commend the Government for bringing such an idea to fruition.

I must also commend the Government for reintroducing the cash grant as it is a great help for parents across the country. With the pandemic changing so much of our lives, the grant will help to provide our children with the resources they need to continue learning online until the pandemic is over. On this note, the only way for the pandemic to come to an end is for us all to get vaccinated. The Government has shown how focused they are on making that the reality by going to all length and breadth to secure vaccines for us. The rolling out of a robust countrywide vaccination program is just one of the many initiatives aligned with the health sector that the Government has implemented which is helping to improve healthcare in Guyana. The removal of VAT on medical supplies and private healthcare are indicative of their commitment to such.

I wrap up by commending the government for their efforts over the past year and I offer congratulations to the President for leading his cabinet in the right direction. I am excited for what else is to come.

Yours truly,

Attiya Baksh