Handyman’s body found floating in Mocha trench

Aug 02, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The remains of a handyman were yesterday discovered floating in a canal along the Mocha Access Road, on the East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The dead handyman has been identified as Joseph Curt, 63, of the lot 122, Prospect, Mocha.
According to police, his corpse was spotted in a trench in the vicinity of Fourth Bridge by a passerby. The police were alerted of the discovery around 10:30 hrs. and investigators were sent to the scene immediately after.
They reported that Curt’s remains were found clad in a red jersey and multi-coloured pants while adding, that marks of swelling were seen around his left eye. The investigators learnt too that Curt is known in the community as an alcoholic who did handyman services for residents living in the area.
After wrapping up preliminary investigations, his body was fished out of the trench and taken to the Memorial Gardens where it is awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

 

