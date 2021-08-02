Handyman’s body found floating in Mocha trench

Latest update August 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The remains of a handyman were yesterday discovered floating in a canal along the Mocha Access Road, on the East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The dead handyman has been identified as Joseph Curt, 63, of the lot 122, Prospect, Mocha.
According to police, his corpse was spotted in a trench in the vicinity of Fourth Bridge by a passerby. The police were alerted of the discovery around 10:30 hrs. and investigators were sent to the scene immediately after.
They reported that Curt’s remains were found clad in a red jersey and multi-coloured pants while adding, that marks of swelling were seen around his left eye. The investigators learnt too that Curt is known in the community as an alcoholic who did handyman services for residents living in the area.
After wrapping up preliminary investigations, his body was fished out of the trench and taken to the Memorial Gardens where it is awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.
Aug 02, 2021Kaieteur News – On Emancipation Day in Guyana, West Indies were looking to break the shackles Pakistan had them by beating the visitors for the first time in a T20I game since 2017 to level the...
Aug 02, 2021
Aug 02, 2021
Aug 02, 2021
Aug 01, 2021
Aug 01, 2021
Kaieteur News – It was the leading light of the 1918 Russian revolution, Vladimir Lenin, who observed that power is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Much has been written about a meeting, convoked by the present Chair of the Permanent... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]