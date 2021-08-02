Guyanese Concacaf Elite Referee Assessor Dianne Ferreira-James creates history – Becomes first female to officiate in Gold Cup Final on debut

Latest update August 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 02, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – She was an outstanding FIFA Referee who served with distinction during her tenure internationally, regionally and locally. That professionalism has now been transferred to her duties as a Concacaf Elite Referee Assessor.
Last evening, Dianne Ferreira-James created history by becoming the first female Elite Referee Assessor to be in charge of a Concacaf Gold Cup Final (USA vs Mexico-2021) played at the Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, Nevada.
Whats makes Diannes achievement more memorable is the fact that this is her first time officiating at the Concacaf Gold Cup.
And it does not end there, during this years Gold Cup, Ferreira-James would have officiated in seven (7) matches leading up the final including the semifinal between the USA and Qatar.
In the Preliminary Round she was in charge of the following matches: Haiti vs Bermuda (6th July DRV-Pink Stadium, Florida), Canada vs Martinique (11th July Children Mercy Stadium, Kansas City), Guadeloupe vs Jamaica (16th July Exploria Stadium, Orlando), Honduras vs Qatar 20th July BBVA Stadium, Houston).
She took charge of the quarter final match between Mexico and Honduras on 24th July at the State Farm Stadium, Arizona before performing duties in the semifinal clash between Qatar and the USA on 29th July at the Q2 Stadium.
Prior to adding this achievement to her still bulging collection, Ferreira-James would have officiated at every FIFA and Concacaf tournament as a Referee, standing in the middle for almost 100 international matches.
She would have been in charge of a staggering 500 matches at every level.
