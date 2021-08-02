Guyana wins Academy Award!

Kaieteur News – A lot ah memories come flowing back. One year ago, one party seh dem statement of polls show dem win de elections.

Dem tell Soulja bai dis and he believe. He was confident dat when he agree to a recount dat he party statements of poll had to prove dat he win de election.

But no sooner de leader sign pun de dotted line, dat de same party wah seh de recount gan show dem win de elections, didn’t bother to object to de motion to de court fuh stop de recount.

And when de recount did start, de same people wah say dem statements of polls gan show dem win de elections fair and square suddenly start claim dat dead people and migrated people vote. And to think dat dem had polling agents at every polling station who nah see when these dead and migrated people vote.

When de international observers seh dem satisfy with de recount and how it show how de PPP/C win de election, de tune change pun de other side. Dem seh how is only Caricom could pronounce on de recount.

Well Caricom did pronounce. Dem seh how de Coalition party went pun a fishing expedition. But yuh think da mek de Coalition concede. Nah too much was at stake fuh some ah dem.

Dem nah complain again when court action file. And is a whole set ah results declare. If de elections was a comedy movie, Guyana would ah win de Oscar.

But guess wat de same people who claim dem get cheat, tek up dem seats in de National Assembly. Dat too deserves an Oscar!

Talk half and wait fuh de award ceremony.