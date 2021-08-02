Fisherman beaten, robbed by bandit

Latest update August 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – While waiting on transportation to go about plying his trade, a fisherman was beaten and robbed by one of three suspects.
According to a police report, the 42-year-old was at Unity Junction, East Coast Demerara (ECD) at 5:00hrs on Saturday. At the time, the man noticed a red motorcar with three occupants approaching him.
The driver for the vehicle then stopped in front of the man and enquired where he was going. After this, one of the occupants exited the vehicle and was armed with a steel bar. The suspect then snatched the victim’s cell phone from him before delivering several lashes about the man’s body and head.
After obtaining the victim’s Samsung A10 phone, the suspects immediately fled the scene. The victim was then subsequently taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where he is presently receiving treatment for his wounds. However, one of the three suspects, known as ‘Thick Slice’, was contacted and arrested while checks are being made for the other two. The probe into this matter is ongoing.
