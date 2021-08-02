Back to back titles for Jordan, Sharma captures first GBTI Boys Title

Kaieteur News – Renola Jordan became GBTIs Girls champion following a 6-2 – 6-4 victory over her sister, Norella Jordan in the final stage of the GBTI U-18 round robin competition.

Representing the Rebel Tennis Club, Renola didnt drop a set en route to her maiden GBTI Title.

Jordan was the player to beat, after winning the Rebel Tennis Tournament three weeks ago.

Norella Jordan finished runner up in the Girls 18s, with a hard fought win over Devanie Arjune. The final score was 6-2 / 7-5.

Meanwhile, in the Boys under-18 division, #1 seed Viraj Sharma won his first GBTI Boys Title with a comprehensive 6-0 / 6-4 win over tournament debutant, Gerald Scotland.

Sharma, after losing in the final of the Rebel Junior Tennis Tournament, used his experience to craft well-constructed points to force errors from first-time finalist Scotland, and took the first 6-0.

In the second set, Scotland found some rhythm and upped his game, but the experienced Sharma did not show any signs of nerves, and wrapped up the match with a 6-4 score in the second set.

With his first GBTI Boys under-18 title and second title of the year, Sharma has extended his stay at the top of the game in the Juniors Division.