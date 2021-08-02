Mom of six seeks job to pay owed child support

…after spending one month in jail

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old mother of six, who reportedly spent one month in jail for not paying a total of $550,000 in child support, is now seeking a job to cancel the owed debt.

Bibi Ally is a resident of Bee Hive, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) and was only released from prison last Thursday. Scared to return to jail, the woman is desperately looking for a job so that she can earn some money to pay off the owed child support.

The mother of six told reporters yesterday, that she previously worked as a domestic worker and would accept any similar job she can find at the moment. Questioned by reporters as to how she ended up in such a situation, the woman claimed, that five years ago she decided to end a relationship with her husband after enduring years of abuse. The relationship they had shared produced five children, three boys and two girls.

When Ally decided to break free, she left with her daughters and opted to leave the boys with their father. Not long after their separation she got involved with another person and hoped to make a fresh start at having a happy nuclear family.

According to the woman, her ex-husband somehow found out about her new relationship. After the man learnt that she had moved in life he decided to take her to court to pay child support for her sons. The woman said she had begged him not to move forward in that regard as she did not have a job at the time. Nevertheless, he went ahead and filed a summons against her and she was subsequently ordered to pay up.

Ally further noted that she became pregnant and was unable to work. The child support owed started to accumulate because she was not making payments. Kaieteur News understands that after she gave birth she still encountered difficulties in finding a job.

Even as she faced such trying circumstances, the woman related that her vengeful ex-husband still pursued efforts that saw her being hauled before Cove and John’s Magistrate’s court three times to explain her failure to pay.

The woman said at each court appearance she explained to the magistrate that she was not finding a job and did not have money to pay. Ally said she even begged the court to assist her in finding a job.

After failing to cancel the debt, the woman was sent to jail for one month. Ally is now pleading for the assistance of the Minister of Human Services, Dr. Vindya Persaud, and the public at large to assist her in finding a job, as she is fearful her ex-husband will stop at no ends to see her back in jail over this matter again.