Kaieteur News – The ante is being upped. We are gathering signatures from interested, concerned, and committed Guyanese to lay before international audiences. Our peeve is the terrible wrongdoings committed by the oil companies, acting in cahoots with our political leaders, against our people.
Our first stop will be at the United States Congress. We shall be taking our protests and demands to key Congressional figures, especially those representing constituents from Brooklyn and Queens which have huge Guyanese populations.
We will also direct our petition to powerful environmental groups, such as Greenpeace and the Sierra Club. Our next step, will be to inform Engine 1, the hedge fund which has maneuvered its way onto the Board of Directors of ExxonMobil. We shall be informing them all about Exxon’s gas flaring and its effects on the environment.
The quest for a better deal for our oil resources and the protection of our environment and our people is about to be internationalized. We are not stopping or looking back until our objectives are achieved.
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
The Momentum is Growing
Aug 01, 2021 Front Page Comment, News
Kaieteur News – The ante is being upped. We are gathering signatures from interested, concerned, and committed Guyanese to lay before international audiences. Our peeve is the terrible wrongdoings committed by the oil companies, acting in cahoots with our political leaders, against our people.
Our first stop will be at the United States Congress. We shall be taking our protests and demands to key Congressional figures, especially those representing constituents from Brooklyn and Queens which have huge Guyanese populations.
We will also direct our petition to powerful environmental groups, such as Greenpeace and the Sierra Club. Our next step, will be to inform Engine 1, the hedge fund which has maneuvered its way onto the Board of Directors of ExxonMobil. We shall be informing them all about Exxon’s gas flaring and its effects on the environment.
The quest for a better deal for our oil resources and the protection of our environment and our people is about to be internationalized. We are not stopping or looking back until our objectives are achieved.
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles