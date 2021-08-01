State-of-the-art Amazonia Mall opens its doors at Providence

Kaieteur News – Amazonia Mall, a state-of-the-art facility, which boasts modern architecture, restaurants, a cinema, clothing stores and other amenities, officially opened its doors on Friday.

The mall located at Providence, East Bank Demerara, also has a food court which has several fast food outlets – Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Burger King, Pizza Hut, among others – as well as a sports bar and lounge, offers extensive parking.

In addition, the mall is expected to employ almost 300 persons, offering a recreational hub for Guyanese living in the vicinity and further afield.

During the grand opening ceremony, proprietor of the mall, former Guyanese and West Indian cricketer, Ramnaresh Sarwan, noted that idea behind the new facility is part of efforts to modernise the country. The aim, the former captain of the Guyana and West Indies teams pointed out, is to provide a modern-day experience to Guyanese and tourists alike.

“So, when people come to Guyana they would have good places to go and speak really good things about our country,” Sarwan stated.

The spanking new building is located a stone’s throw away from the Guyana National Stadium. Its grand opening attracted a host of visitors and dignitaries including, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

In his remarks at the opening, President Ali said that the new Guyana his Government is creating requires business owners and operators to step outside of their comfort zones and to be innovative with their investments.

He implored the business community to take advantage of the opportunities available and again called for them to form themselves into consortiums to benefit from large-scale investments.

According to President Ali, Sarwan’s achievement embodies the visionary action that Guyana needs. He said that the Mall will not only enhance the community but the entire East Bank of Demerara.

“The new Guyana we want to create and is working to create, requires bold thinking, visionary action, fearless decision making.”

President Ali said that the grand objective of the Government’s development trajectory is to ensure that every Guyanese has “an equal opportunity in the future.”

“Guyana is on the rise, we are rising rapidly. There is no second-guessing. What we have to do is to ensure that every Guyanese is a part of the development process to rise, to build, and to be part of this future. That is what we have to ensure,” the President said.