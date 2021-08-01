Six new COVID-19 deaths, 65 additional cases – MoH records

Latest update August 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Six persons who tested positive for COVID-19, have died, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported in a statement on Saturday. This takes the country’s death toll from the virus to 541.
The latest fatalities include a 95-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died on July 29; a 56-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died on July 29; a 56-year-old woman also from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died on July 29 as well; a 33-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died on July 29; a 61-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died on July 30; and a 48-year-old woman of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) who died on July 10.
Meanwhile, 65 new infections were recorded: Region One has three cases, Region Two has one case, Region Three has 11 cases, Region Four has 34 cases, Region Five has two cases, Region Six has three cases, Region Nine has seven cases and Region 10 has four cases.
Additionally, the Ministry noted that there are also 14 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 86 people are in institutional isolation; 699 are in home isolation and three patients are housed in institutional quarantine.
Aug 01, 2021Fresh from their April 30, 2021, grading from white to brown belt, the Moses sisters from Wowetta have done it again! On Friday, July 23, the GKC sisters, Rose and Pauline Moses, and 13-year-old...
Aug 01, 2021
Aug 01, 2021
Aug 01, 2021
Aug 01, 2021
Aug 01, 2021
Kaieteur News – I have never been ethnically inclined. It is one of the instincts embedded in Homo sapiens that I missed... more
Kaieteur News – The first tranche of the government’s 20,000 on-line scholarships is about to be awarded. It is being... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Much has been written about a meeting, convoked by the present Chair of the Permanent... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]