Six new COVID-19 deaths, 65 additional cases – MoH records

Kaieteur News – Six persons who tested positive for COVID-19, have died, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported in a statement on Saturday. This takes the country’s death toll from the virus to 541.

The latest fatalities include a 95-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died on July 29; a 56-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died on July 29; a 56-year-old woman also from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died on July 29 as well; a 33-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died on July 29; a 61-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died on July 30; and a 48-year-old woman of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) who died on July 10.

Meanwhile, 65 new infections were recorded: Region One has three cases, Region Two has one case, Region Three has 11 cases, Region Four has 34 cases, Region Five has two cases, Region Six has three cases, Region Nine has seven cases and Region 10 has four cases.

Additionally, the Ministry noted that there are also 14 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 86 people are in institutional isolation; 699 are in home isolation and three patients are housed in institutional quarantine.

