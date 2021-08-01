Riggers ‘rap’ with card in dem hand!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When dem playing dominoes dem does gat certain rules. One of dem is dat yuh can’t ‘rap’ with card in yuh hand. If yuh do dat, whether accidentally or intentionally, yuh gat to get shack out de game. And if yuh do it steady, yuh does get ban.

Well we had wan election in Guyana hay last year and some persons try fuh rap with cards in dem hand. And nuff others try fuh ignore wah happen and stay quiet even though dem know dat cheating tekkin place.

Dat cheating is call rigging and de rigging lead to a lot ah suffering. Country lockdown while court case going on about wah tekkin place.

As far as dem boys concern, de rigging is cheating and if yuh cheating yuh gat to get shack out. Nuff of dem wah bin hoping to benefit from de rigging, nah concern about dem people wah suffering. Dem nah giving out hamper and cash grant and school grant. So why anyone must tek dem serious?

Dem boys nah gat no time and space fuh dem cheaters. Dem gat to stay in dem corna because dem can’t knack bone no more on de same table with dem boys. Dem boys nah play dominoes with cheats.

It mek dem boys remember de time dem wife ketch dem cheating after she find all de letters dem boys was hiding.

She get mad and say she is never playing scrabble with dem boys again!

Talk half and keep far from cheaters!