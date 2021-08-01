Quarantined prisoner escapes from Lusignan Prison

Latest update August 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Quincy Clarke, 38-year-old of West La Penitence, Georgetown, escaped from the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD) during the wee hours on Saturday.
According to police reports, between 02:00hrs and 02:10hrs, two ranks who were working at the holding bay noticed a man running and pushing a black and red Honda XR motorcycle.
The officers shouted at the man to stop, but he refused to halt. He was chased before dropping the motorcycle and jumped into a nearby trench. He then ran west into some bushes making good his escape.
The ranks, who gave chase, later learned that the individual was a prisoner and the motorcycle belonged to a prison officer.
Clarke was sentenced to two four-week terms concurrently for two counts of threatening language on the 29 July, 2021.
