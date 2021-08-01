Police issue wanted bulletin for suspect in Linden drive-by shooting

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for a suspect who they believe was one responsible for shooting two men in Linden- killing one and wounding the other-on Saturday, July 17.

Wanted for the murder of Delroy Mackenzie and attempted murder of Calvin Daly is Samorea Mitchell, 26. His last known address is Lot 716 Phase 1 “B” Wisroc, Linden.

Mackenzie and Daly were attacked by men in a silver car on Sunflower Street. They had travelled there to meet a female friend of Mackenzie and had arrived in Linden around 21:05hrs that day. After having a meal at Church’s chicken fast-food restaurant that day, Mackenzie received a call from the female friend who instructed him to take a boat from Mackenzie, Linden and cross over to Wismar.

When he and Daly arrived, Mackenzie contacted the woman again who gave them directions to walk up Sunflower Street. They obeyed and walked down the street to a bridge. While there, Mackenzie received another call from his female friend.

She reportedly told him to turn around because she will send a silver wagon to pick them. The men did as they were told and walked out of the Street where they saw the silver car.

As Mackenzie approached the car to open the back door, a man of African descent emerged and started shooting at him. Another man reportedly came out of the front passenger seat and opened fire too. Daly had related to investigators that he had run for cover but Mackenzie was left behind. After the shooting, the men drove off towards Silver City. Daly was struck twice in his arms while Mackenzie was riddled with nine bullets.

Police had told this newspaper that investigators were clueless about the woman who had been in contact with Mackenzie before he was killed. The following day, however, ranks had stumbled upon a fully burnt silver-grey fielder wagon at the Kara Kara Blue Lake.

Anyone with information that can lead to his arrest can contact police on telephone numbers, 620-6836, 226-6978, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 226-4701, 661-5870, 911 or the nearest police station.