New firm launched to offer world class real estate services in Guyana

Kaieteur News – A new real estate firm has been launched to offer a one-stop shop to those seeking “world class real estate services,” on the local market.

Guyana Properties (GP) Inc. will offer a host of services including owner representation, transport/title/deeds services, property appraisal and valuation and large-scale real estate development marketing services.

The company is being backed by a team of local and international professionals including Myrna Nieves, President of GP Inc., who is a successful US-based business leader with decades of experience in the financial services and real estate industry; Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Surendra Thakoorpersad; Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Paul Ramkissoon; Attorney-at-law and legal representative of the company, Sase Gunraj; and international Guyanese cricketer, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who is the Chief Marketing Officer(CMO).

During a press briefing following the launch of the company on Friday, Gunraj, who is also a Managing Partner at the company, explained that the company is designed to address the deficiencies in the “unruly” real estate market in Guyana.

“The idea was birthed out of a distinct need for proper real estate services in Guyana but it is more than just real estate; this company intends to offer a full gamut of services relating to the land industry, including but not limited to property management, title services, appraisals and general marketing that will be unprecedented in the current way real estate business is carried out in Guyana,” the lawyer said.

Gunraj noted too that while Guyana lacks the legal framework to govern the real estate industry, efforts have been made by Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, to introduce legislation to regulate the industry.

Gunraj said, “That is something Guyana Properties Inc. welcomes, in addition to that, it is hoped that there are stakeholders consultation and so on in developing that legislation, so that before it reaches Parliament, we would have an opportunity to have an input there.”

The lawyer noted when the services are rolled out; over 100 persons are expected to be hired as the company aims to work with the regulatory agencies and local players towards the development of the industry.

Meanwhile, GP Inc.’s President, Myrna Nieves, said all persons hired by the company will be fully-trained to ensure all aspects of the company’s operation are a success.

“We are looking to train persons from the principles of real estate to the closing of the process. They will be prepared to facilitate the process and partner with everyone involved as a team. We want to offer the people of Guyana a real estate service that is effective and efficient for all throughout Guyana,” she said.

The company, she said will also be targeting real estate investors, Guyanese ex-pats, and retirees over the world.

In his remarks, GP Inc.’s CTO, Ramkissoon, noted that the company boasts world class technology which includes specially designed apps, and an unmatched database with 12 services, nine of which do not exist in Guyana.

Additionally, as the company’s CMO, Shivnarine Chanderpaul said people on the property market can rely on GP Inc. for all their real estate needs.

He added, “Everyday things that are taken for granted in first world countries are missing in Guyana. I want my business, GP Inc., to be all about providing that world class level of real estate service to each and every Guyanese.”