Latest update August 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GDF searching for possible crashed aircraft

Aug 01, 2021 News

Kaieteur News has been reliably informed that ranks of the Guyana Defence Force are currently combing the jungle of Region Nine for a possible crashed plane.
According to the Commander of Region Nine Division, Rafael Rose, reports received are still unconfirmed but the ranks are still checking to see if it might be true.
Residents of Nappi Village had heard a plane flying over a few days ago. They had reportedly heard the engine making “stuttering” sounds before it cut off suddenly.
They believe that it could have fallen into the forested area of the Kanuku Mountain. They reportedly informed the law enforcement authorities and GDF ranks commenced a search with the new Bell Helicopter, but so far, they have not spotted any crashed plane in the Region Nine jungle.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No one checks, take it as is.

Sports

The Moses family of Wowetta scores another first in Karate by achieving their Black Belt

The Moses family of Wowetta scores another first in Karate by...

Aug 01, 2021

Fresh from their April 30, 2021, grading from white to brown belt, the Moses sisters from Wowetta have done it again! On Friday, July 23, the GKC sisters, Rose and Pauline Moses, and 13-year-old...
Read More
National under-23 continue to better seniors

National under-23 continue to better seniors

Aug 01, 2021

Major Partnerships help GGA Donate Million$ for School Golf Programme

Major Partnerships help GGA Donate Million$ for...

Aug 01, 2021

Hafeez’s 1-6 & Azam’s 51 lead Pakistan to 7-run win Despite Pooran’s unbeaten 62 and Holder’s 4-26

Hafeez’s 1-6 & Azam’s 51 lead Pakistan...

Aug 01, 2021

Erskine upsets #2 seed Osbourne for first Men’s Semifinal

Erskine upsets #2 seed Osbourne for first Men’s...

Aug 01, 2021

Archibald dazzles but out of Olympics

Archibald dazzles but out of Olympics

Aug 01, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]