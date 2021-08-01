GDF searching for possible crashed aircraft

Kaieteur News has been reliably informed that ranks of the Guyana Defence Force are currently combing the jungle of Region Nine for a possible crashed plane.

According to the Commander of Region Nine Division, Rafael Rose, reports received are still unconfirmed but the ranks are still checking to see if it might be true.

Residents of Nappi Village had heard a plane flying over a few days ago. They had reportedly heard the engine making “stuttering” sounds before it cut off suddenly.

They believe that it could have fallen into the forested area of the Kanuku Mountain. They reportedly informed the law enforcement authorities and GDF ranks commenced a search with the new Bell Helicopter, but so far, they have not spotted any crashed plane in the Region Nine jungle.