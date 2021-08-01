Body of unidentified man found in Mahaicony

Latest update August 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the body of a deceased male.
Police ranks at the Mahaicony Police Station, Region Five, are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an unidentifiable man whose body was found in a clump of bushes at Taymouth Manor, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD), on Saturday 24 July, 2021.
According to reports, a labourer who went to the Taymouth Manor Public Road to weed around 10:15 hours discovered a body lying motionless, clothed in a blue shirt and checkered trousers; a report was subsequently made to the Mahaicony Police Station.
The body, which appeared to be partially decomposed, was taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital (MPH), where it was seen, examined by a doctor on duty, and pronounced dead. No marks of violence were found on the man’s corpse which is presently lying at Bailey’s Funeral Parlour awaiting identification and a post mortem examination (PME). The deceased is of East Indian descent and appears to be in his late forties. The investigations into the discovery are ongoing.
