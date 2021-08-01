Bandits caught on camera choking, robbing foreigners

Kaieteur News – Two foreign men are the most recent victims of bandits that prowl the Stabroek Market area. In fact, the attack on the foreigners was captured on CCTV camera.

Based on information reaching this media house, the robbery took place sometime after 16:00hrs yesterday.

The CCTV footage, which was uploaded on Facebook, showed that the men were robbed on Croal Street in the vicinity of the Route 47 bus park.

They were heading in a southern direction when four bandits pounced on them.

Two of the bandits choked the men from behind, wrestling them to ground while the others searched through their pockets.

It seemed as though the bandits were only successful in robbing one of the foreigners before making good their escape.

Over the last few months, persons are scared to traverse the Stabroek Market area because of the frequent robberies that occur there.

Bandits had choked and robbed a Kaieteur News employee last month. A Kaieteur News reporter had witnessed another man being robbed by three men.

Eyewitnesses have also disclosed that the attacks are brazen and vendors are afraid to intervene.

One eyewitness had told this newspaper that one of the bandits had slapped a female vendor for warning a victim.