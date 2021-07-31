Latest update July 31st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Woman gets community service after saying she stole phones to feed children

Jul 31, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-year-old Alicia Bernard yesterday, told the court that she stole two cell phones because she needed the money to feed her children. Bernard appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly. She pleaded guilty to the charge, which states that on Thursday July 22, 2021, at Cornhill Street, Georgetown, she stole one Samsung S20 cell phone and one Blu A10 cell phone, valued a total of $155,000 property of Ronette Johnson. Bernard also stole $2,000 cash.
In her address to the court, Bernard said that the reason for her action is because her children were hungry, and she didn’t have any other way of getting the money to provide for them.
Senior Magistrate Daly ordered Bernard to perform six months community service, once per week at the Brickdam Police Station. However, if she fails to carry out the Magistrate’s order she will spend six months imprisonment.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No one checks, take it as is.

Sports

Resurgent TNT win Colin McEwan Birth Anniversary Domino Competition

Resurgent TNT win Colin McEwan Birth Anniversary Domino Competition

Jul 31, 2021

One week after losing three key players. Stalwart Mark “Jumbie” Wiltshire, recruited and regrouped and led a Resurgent TNT to winners row in the Colin McEwan Birth Anniversary Competition...
Read More
Rebel Tennis Club tourney Jackson/Fernandes are mixed doubles Champs

Rebel Tennis Club tourney Jackson/Fernandes are...

Jul 31, 2021

Barbados Franchise rebrands as the Royals

Barbados Franchise rebrands as the Royals

Jul 31, 2021

Hero CPL partners with Sportcor to feature Kookaburra smart ball

Hero CPL partners with Sportcor to feature...

Jul 31, 2021

WI seek 1st T20 series win as they clash with Pakistan today at Providence

WI seek 1st T20 series win as they clash with...

Jul 31, 2021

Fully vaccinated fans here to attend PSO Carient Cup between West Indies and Pakistan

Fully vaccinated fans here to attend PSO Carient...

Jul 31, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • CONSOLATION FOR A FOOL

    Kaieteur News – He was prospecting, looking for the deal that would make him rich. He did not have much understanding... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]