Woman gets community service after saying she stole phones to feed children

Jul 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-year-old Alicia Bernard yesterday, told the court that she stole two cell phones because she needed the money to feed her children. Bernard appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly. She pleaded guilty to the charge, which states that on Thursday July 22, 2021, at Cornhill Street, Georgetown, she stole one Samsung S20 cell phone and one Blu A10 cell phone, valued a total of $155,000 property of Ronette Johnson. Bernard also stole $2,000 cash.
In her address to the court, Bernard said that the reason for her action is because her children were hungry, and she didn’t have any other way of getting the money to provide for them.
Senior Magistrate Daly ordered Bernard to perform six months community service, once per week at the Brickdam Police Station. However, if she fails to carry out the Magistrate’s order she will spend six months imprisonment.
