Resurgent TNT win Colin McEwan Birth Anniversary Domino Competition

Jul 31, 2021 Sports

One week after losing three key players. Stalwart Mark “Jumbie” Wiltshire, recruited and regrouped and led a Resurgent TNT to winners row in the Colin McEwan Birth Anniversary Competition in the finals which was played last Tuesday night.

Captain of TNT Mark “Jumbie” Wiltshire Receives the 1st Prize Trophy and cash $100,000.

The competition commenced with 15 teams on July 25th at Turning Point. In the two rounds played – favourites Gold is Money, R&R, Fresh Cash, Big Boss Girls and Players were eliminated in Round one; while 300 making a return to dominoes, Executives and host, Turning Point, suffered the same faith in Round two.
Another two rounds were played on the Birth Anniversary Night at Dynasty – which saw Next Level and Favorites Spartans, followed by CPoint getting knocked out in the quarterfinals
F&H then drew the bye to the finals.
In the Tuesday night semi final and final, Phantom proved to be no match for the TNT and C6 combination and were eliminated without putting up a resistance.
In the finals, TNT asserted themselves from round 1, while F&H and C6, had a tight battle for the 2nd position. Up to the 5th sitting there was just one game separating them. However, in the final sitting C6 was able to erase the one game difference and move ahead by four games to take 2nd spot. The final scores read TNT 78, C6 68 and F&H 64.
TNT took away $100,000 and a trophy, while C6 took away $60,000 and F&H $30,000.
Mr. McEwan expressed thanks to all his supporters.

 

