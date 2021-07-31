Rebel Tennis Club tourney Jackson/Fernandes are mixed doubles Champs

The Rebel’s Tennis Tournament continued this week and Gerald Scotland surged into his first GBTI Boy’s Open final with a 6/4 – 6/4 win over the #2 seed and reigning Rebel Tennis Junior Champion, Donnie Anderson at the Diamond Tennis Courts, East Bank Demerara.

Scotland, Guyana’s new Under 14 Champion, scored the first upset in the boy’s division. He will face the winner of the #1 seed Viraj Sharma versus Denzil Luthers to vie for his first Boy’s Open Title.

In other results, Denzil Luthers defeated Nathan De Nobrega 6/3 – 6/3 in their quarterfinal clash, while Renola Jordan made light work of Devanie Arjune with a comprehensive 6/1 – 6/0 victory in the Girls Singles.

Mixed Doubles Open

The coach and student duo of Andre Erskine/Renola Jordan served off the Mixed Doubles competition on Monday, July 26 when they charged into their first semifinal as a team with a 6/0 – 6/1 win over Renaldo Alexander/Norella Jordan.

Also new to the mixed doubles competition are Phillipe Jackson/Nicolette Fernandes, who triumphed over Shaquiel Murray/Devanie Arjoon 6/0 – 6/3.

Jackson/Fernandes and Erskine/Jordan will face the #1 seeds Gavin Lewis/Cristy Campbell and #2 seeds Jamal Goodluck/Grace McCalman respectively for a spot in the final.

The tournament continues daily at the GBTI Diamond Courts and concludes next Weekend.