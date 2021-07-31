Is just coincidence!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Nah! It cyan be true! Stop with de idle specu-lation. Is nat true dat because dem boys friend build cinema de guvment decide fuh allow all dem cinema fuh open back.

Don’t be wicked! Is just coincidence dat on de same day dat de new mall open dat de government announce dat cinemas and other places gan be open at 40 percent capacity. Nah believe wah wicked people ah talk. Is just coincidence!

It mek dem boys remember de story about de woman wah go to de docta. She tell he, “Docta, I come fuh a medical to get a job.”

De docta ask she fuh do some tests, and when de results come back he tell she, “I looked at your tests reports and I’m afraid I have some bad news.”

De woman get vex and start to raise she voice, “Don’t give me any jive about test results! I believe in herbal medicine, faith-based approaches and astrology! All meh life, dem thing never fail me! So don’t tell me bout test results and bad news!”

De docta decide fuh do things she way. He tell she, “No need to get hot under the collar. No need to raise yuh voice and lose yuh temper. Why don’t we try an astrology-based approach?”

De woman turn to he and seh, “Now yuh talking something sensible.”

De docta ask she, “So, what’s your star sign?”

De woman answer, “It is Cancer.”

De docta reply, “Well, what a coincidence!”

Talk half and walk with yuh vaccination card when yuh going matinee!