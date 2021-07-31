CONSOLATION FOR A FOOL

Kaieteur News – He was prospecting, looking for the deal that would make him rich. He did not have much understanding of the business climate, but who needed this to make money in Guyana? With the right connection, he could transform himself overnight from well off to super-rich, all with a little help from his friends in the right places.

He had one friend who he knew would not let him down. The man had risen to stardom on the stroke of some good fortune.

He became popular and well liked and he used that popularity and appeal to make a lot of money. He invested those monies through his friends and this is how he multiplied his wealth without drawing attention to himself.

The prospector knew that if he went to his friend, he would get some help. He really did not need the help but he decided that there could be nothing wrong with being richer.

One day he saw a farm, which looked inviting. It sat on the edge of a great swamp, but it was elevated thereby allowing for very good drainage.

He thought to himself that this would be an interesting investment for the future since he could turn this swamp into an irrigation canal.

The only thing was that he needed to purchase the land. When he checked the records, he saw that another individual owned it. He approached the owner; “I came to see you about the farm that you own. I would like to purchase it.”

The owner looked surprised. No one had ever approached him on this subject before. But after giving the matter some consideration, he said, “I am sorry to disappoint you but I do not wish to sell that land.”

“But I will offer you a good price.” said the prospector.

Sorry, said the man, I do not wish to sell but tell me why are you so much interested in my farm which is adjoined by swampland?”

The prospector had learnt his trade well and he knew that if he spoke the truth the price of the property would be raised just in case the owner decided to sell. So he said, “I am told that the swamp will eventually encroach on the land, and I am interested in studying the effects of this encroachment. You see I am a scientist,” he lied.

“Ok,” said the man, “but I am sorry I am not selling.”

The prospector left but as he walked away he was determined that he must get that land. So he decided to go and see his friend and explain the problem.

His friend listened and then whispered something in his ear. He smiled and said goodbye.

Within the next few weeks, the owner of the farm found that his financial problems were being compounded. He began to receive all manner of demands for payment. When he questioned some of these demands, he was served with notices to appear in court. He could not afford the legal fees but he was determined to make things right.

One day he woke up and found that a notice had been placed on his farm. The area was being converted into a temporary conservatory. He did not know what to do. Just when he needed to make an investment in the farm, he found that obstacles were being put in his way.

He decided that he needed to see someone with influence and as things would have it he was recommended to see the powerful friend of the prospector. He outlined his problems.

The powerful friend of the prospector listened and then said to the owner, “The farm you have there is going to be converted into a sanctuary for birds. The developers will pay you next to nothing for it and they have the law on their side so you had better sell the land now before you do not get anything much for it.”

The owner left determined to sell. He called the prospector and within days a deal was signed. Payment was made and the ownership passed hands.

Having gotten the land, the prospector did not know what to do with it. He simply had lost interest in developing the place. He let it become overgrown with weeds. It became neglected property.

One day the prospector’s powerful friend came knocking. He had an offer to make for the said land.

The prospector wanted to say no but how could he after all that his friend had done. He signed on the dotted page, not bothering too much because he knew where there was one deal there are bound to be others. Consolation for a fool!

