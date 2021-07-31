Latest update July 31st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Barbados ready to offer services in Guyana’s oil industry

Jul 31, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – As Guyana expands its oil and gas industry and welcomes more investors, officials are seeking to get more Barbados-based international business firms to offer services there.

Director of Investment and Marketing at Invest Barbados, Renatta Mohammed

In fact, with Bridgetown being home to several international business firms, Director of Investment and Marketing at Invest Barbados, Renatta Mohammed, is giving officials in Georgetown the assurance that Barbados is strategically positioned in the international value chain to facilitate the needs of investors in third countries.

Outlining Barbados’ long history with trading partners and global business firms, especially in North America, Mohammed said it made sense for Barbados to be a first choice for the provision of various goods and services as Guyana welcomed an increasing number of international investors.

She was addressing a recent Barbados-Guyana investment seminar, an exploratory session hosted by the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce, the Barbados International Business Association (BIBA) and Invest Barbados to explore opportunities.

Giving an overview of what Barbados and its service providers had to offer, Mohammed stressed the island’s relationship with Canada, the educated workforce and competitive tax regime. “Barbados has become a preferred jurisdiction for several North American entities engaged in global trade, investment, business support and financial management activities. Barbados remains a top choice – in fact, one of the top 10 captive domiciles in the world, and Canadian captives make up the majority of our captive business followed by US captives,” said Mohammed.

“Central to the Barbados value proposition for Canadian and other investors has been a welcoming investment climate that features a well-regulated and business-friendly environment that supports businesses of substance, excellent infrastructure, an expanding network of tax and investment treaties, a competitive tax regime, a highly educated workforce that includes experienced tax planning, finance, accounting, technology and legal professionals, political and economic stability and excellent quality of life.”

Further pointing to the Barbados-Canada linkage, Mohammed pointed out that a portion of the flows of some CA$178.1 billion (BDS$289 million) in Canadian direct investment abroad in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction was as a result of the establishment of Canadian businesses in Barbados.

“This allows investors to realise benefits that impact on operating costs, tax efficiencies and risk minimisation. Supportive of our existing investors and cognisant of the needs of those considering Barbados, the Government of Barbados remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a stable, wholesome and welcoming environment for discerning investors,” said Mohammed. “Barbados is strategically positioned in the international value chain to facilitate the needs of investors and third countries.”
In addition to outlining what Barbados had to offer, the one-day seminar looked at an appreciation of Guyana’s emerging sectors and the fact that other non-Guyanese enterprises could become involved, the legal and tax landscape, as well as banking, finance and risk management solutions. (Barbados Today)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No one checks, take it as is.

Sports

Resurgent TNT win Colin McEwan Birth Anniversary Domino Competition

Resurgent TNT win Colin McEwan Birth Anniversary Domino Competition

Jul 31, 2021

One week after losing three key players. Stalwart Mark “Jumbie” Wiltshire, recruited and regrouped and led a Resurgent TNT to winners row in the Colin McEwan Birth Anniversary Competition...
Read More
Rebel Tennis Club tourney Jackson/Fernandes are mixed doubles Champs

Rebel Tennis Club tourney Jackson/Fernandes are...

Jul 31, 2021

Barbados Franchise rebrands as the Royals

Barbados Franchise rebrands as the Royals

Jul 31, 2021

Hero CPL partners with Sportcor to feature Kookaburra smart ball

Hero CPL partners with Sportcor to feature...

Jul 31, 2021

WI seek 1st T20 series win as they clash with Pakistan today at Providence

WI seek 1st T20 series win as they clash with...

Jul 31, 2021

Fully vaccinated fans here to attend PSO Carient Cup between West Indies and Pakistan

Fully vaccinated fans here to attend PSO Carient...

Jul 31, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • CONSOLATION FOR A FOOL

    Kaieteur News – He was prospecting, looking for the deal that would make him rich. He did not have much understanding... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]