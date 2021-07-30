Woman recounts how reputed husband was killed with his own knife

Kaieteur News – “I thought I was going to die because he kept pelting stabs at me,” were the words of the 29-year-old woman who was arrested in relation to the death of Anthony Pakamram, her reputed husband, earlier this week.

According to reports, Pakamram, a construction worker of Providence, East Bank Demerara, was killed on Sunday afternoon at Lot 3 Old Road, Providence with the very knife, which he had armed himself with while he and his reputed wife were arguing.

News had surfaced that the woman had stabbed her husband once to the neck during the argument but she has since claimed that she cannot recall inflicting the fatal injury. In fact, she believes, that it could be case that her abusive lover had fell on his own knife after he had allegedly wrestled her to the floor.

During an exclusive interview with Kaieteur News, the traumatised mother of three said that during that horrifying ordeal, she never thought she would have survived. The woman said that she was asleep when her reputed husband stormed into her room. The loud entrance startled her and immediately after, he allegedly launched his attack.

She claimed that he had pinned her down on the bed and tried to stab her. In an attempt to save herself, she held onto his hand which had the knife, and a scuffle erupted between them. She related that, as she was fighting for survival, he wrestled her to the floor beside her bed. The woman continued claims that she did know what happened next but can only remember that he fell over and started to groan. She noticed him bleeding and reportedly panicked soon after.

Her account was partly highlighted in a police report sent out on Monday. The report stated, “In the melee, the suspect then heard the victim groan and saw him bleeding from his neck.”

Kaieteur News was told that the man had assaulted the woman one day before he died and had even threatened to finish her off the following day.

On Saturday night, while a group of persons was drinking in front her premises, Pakamram reportedly came and demanded money, which he had given her a few days earlier. She did not give him the money and he reportedly slapped her several times in the presence of friends and family.

Her family members reportedly intervened and there was an altercation between him and them. In the interview with the woman yesterday, she disclosed that it was during that altercation that he allegedly threatened, “To finish her off the following day”.

The family members had reportedly banned him from the yard and warned him not to return.

On Sunday, however, he returned and despite being warned by her father and another relative who was present not to enter the yard, he managed to do so. It is believed that he persuaded his seven-year-old daughter to open the gate for him.

The woman’s relatives who were present at the home told Kaieteur News that he walked straight through the kitchen and stormed into the room where his wife was.

Meanwhile as investigations continue, investigators have released the mother of three on $100,000 station bail. They disclosed that the file pertaining to the matter has since been sent to the Director of Public Prosecution and police are awaiting advice on a way forward.

Since learning about her release, it is alleged that the dead man’s family stormed the woman’s premises threatening to burn it down.

The United Bridge Builders Mission (UBBM) who has been working along with the woman for some time now has since taken the woman to a safe place.

The CEO of UBBM, Bonita Montaque disclosed that since the horrifying incident, the woman has not been sleeping and eating as she is still in shock. The CEO added that she is presently undergoing counselling and psychotherapy.

Montaque shared too that the woman had told counsellors that, “at least on 12 occasions,” he had attempted to take her life. “Sometimes, he would attack with a knife and on one occasion, he even threatened to poison her,” said the UBBM CEO.

During the week, this media house too reported that Pakamram years back attempted to burn the woman alive. In her interview, she stated that that incident occurred on January 1, 2012. He had already thrown the kerosene about her body but she claimed, he was not finding a match, and with that, she managed to escape.

The mother of three explained to Kaieteur News that the two have been together since in 2010 and their relationship has been rocky from then on. She noted too that Pakamram was a controlling and aggressive person with a substance abuse habit.

UBBM which is a non-governmental organisation that assists victims of abuse and domestic violence is calling on the Guyana Police Force to be vigilant when dealing with these cases.

Just recently, ranks of the Force benefitted from domestic violence lecture. There they were lectured on the types of domestic violence, cause and effects of domestic violence and how police should respond to these matters.