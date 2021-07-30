Why punish persons for not taking the ‘optional’ COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest update July 30th, 2021 12:11 AM

Jul 30, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

From the inception citizens were told that taking the COVID-19 vaccine was optional. I assume government was convinced that with its alacrity to procure the vaccines, citizens would have been equally eager to accept the jabs.
But the vaccine hesitancy reality kicked in soon after the vaccination campaign got underway. This became evident by the limited uptake, despite the swift inclusion of the age groups. Persons, it would seem, have been furnished with too much negative information that they sacrificed the privilege of being vaccinated on the altar of being infected to the point of death. Many of the unvaccinated are dying, the Health Ministry has warned. But both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated will continue to die due to reasons unrelated to COVID-19. What should not happen, however, is government’s endorsement of the decision by some private businesses to force their employees to be vaccinated or stand the cost of proving weekly that they are COVID-19 negative. Many of these already underpaid employees can barely face the prevailing high cost of living. But these employees and other citizens as well should not be facing such a dilemma, especially when they are told the vaccine is ‘optional.’
Wear masks, take the other necessary precautions, are the measures mandated for the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. What’s the problem now with following these guidelines? Who decided that this newest machination is the way forward?
Based on the facts presented thus far, the fully vaccinated are no longer at risk of becoming severely ill thus the ones who are dying are those who are unvaccinated by choice. If persons have chosen to not be vaccinated, how dare the government and the private sector join forces to oppress persons into subjection?

Yours faithfully
Curious Contributor

