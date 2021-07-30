Vaccine paradox

Latest update July 30th, 2021 12:10 AM
Jul 30, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
It seems paradoxical that vaccination is not mandatory, but weekly PCR testing for unvaccinated employees at a certain establishment is mandatory.
Yours faithfully
Shamshun Mohamed
