Trini boat workers stuck in Guyana

– Need help to get back home

Kaieteur News – Stuck on a boat with no food, no money and no clean drinking water are three Trinidadian workers who have not been paid by their employer for months. Their current situation is so extreme that these men will need help to get back home because it seems as though their employer might have abandoned them.

Stranded on a cargo vessel currently docked at the Guyana National Industrial Corporation’s (GNIC) wharf located in Charlestown, Georgetown, are Junior Alex, a cook, Kevin Paul, a welder and Nigel Lashley, a crane operator.

The men were recruited by a company to work on the cargo vessel and had signed a contract with one of the owners of the company.

Alex said that they were sent to Guyana on a plane. He arrived on April 4,, 2021, while his colleagues Paul and Lashley arrived on April 28. Kaieteur News understands that a short while after they had arrived in Guyana, the owner they had signed the contract with “had a fallout” with his partner.

As result, the man who employed them is no longer part of the company; however, they felt secure that things would go well for them because it was his partner who had signed their work permit.

The men began to work, but things went from bad to worse after the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) halted the vessel. MARAD had reportedly inspected the vessel and found that it was not fit to travel.

The men disclosed that prior to the inspection of the vessel; they were paid one month’s salary and had sent that money home to their families but were never paid anything since then. Alex related that it seems as if they were abandoned. Food supplies and drinking water stopped arriving on the vessel. Their pocket money dwindled until they had no more.

The men reportedly reached out to their employer requesting their salaries that they are owed but talks with him fell through. Kaieteur News understands that the men are not being paid because the man they had signed the contract with is no longer a part of the company.

Left without any money, no food or water the men decided that they wanted to return home and out of frustration asked their employer to pay their airfare in order for them to return to Trinidad.

According to the workers, their employer refused to do so and now it seems they fallen into a trap and are now stranded miles away from their loved ones. One of the men broke down into tears while speaking to this media house. He explained that he is not worried about himself but for his two daughters back home in Trinidad.

He has not sent home a penny in four months and is worried about their living conditions and grocery supplies.