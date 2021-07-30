Thieves empty fridge stocked for workshop breakfast

Latest update July 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Three persons between Thursday and Friday allegedly broke into the meals kitchen of the Nappi Primary School located in Nappi Village, Region Nine and emptied a fridge that was stocked for a workshop breakfast.
So far, two suspects, a 20-year-old and a 16-year-old, have been arrested while police continue to hunt for the third person. According to police, the thieves are accused of stealing, two whole chickens; one pack of sausage; one knife; one cutlass; one bottle cooking oil; one bottle nut butter; and two litres of squeezed lime juice, all valued at a total of $11,820.
The police report detailed that the items were purchased to make breakfast for participants of a workshop, which was scheduled to be held at Nappi Primary School last Friday. The fridge was stocked with the items on Thursday by the organisers and at the end of the day, they secured the building for the following day.
On Friday July 23, 2021, about 06:00 hours, one of the cooks returned to the school to prepare breakfast for the participants. This is when the woman discovered two boards from the northern door were pried open and braced to the door. As a result, an alarm was raised and further checks were made for the ingredients – she then realised that ingredients and utensils were missing.
The matter was reported and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of the two suspects who are held in custody. Efforts are being made to arrest another person who may have conspired to commit this act. Investigations are ongoing.
Jul 30, 2021Past and future athletes showcase power… Kaieteur News – The oldest and youngest competitors at last Sunday’s Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) Intermediates and Masters...
Jul 30, 2021
Jul 29, 2021
Jul 29, 2021
Jul 29, 2021
Jul 29, 2021
Kaieteur News – The population of India and China each has a billion more people than the US. Countries like Indonesia,... more
Kaieteur News – Going on a weight-reduction diet is not a Guyanese thing. Guyanese love to eat. Just take a drive by... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – CARICOM should be proud of the success of a Caribbean woman who was at the center... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]