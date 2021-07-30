Rose’ all-round blitz hands Jacklow Crazy Pomeroon U15 title

Latest update July 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A fine all-round performance by Zandon Rose handed Jacklow Crazy XI 64-run victory over host Macaseema in the final of the Pomeroon Cricket Committee Under 15 T20 competition which was contested on Sunday last at Upper Pomeroon.Jacklow Crazy XI won the toss and batted first scoring 166 all out in 19.1 overs. Rose struck 62 while Kevin Benjamin made 30 not out and Adiri Browne 20. Justin George claimed 2-16 in two overs.
In reply, Macaseema were bowled out for 102 in 14.1 overs with Renaldo Smith scoring 25, Justin Gorge 16 and Renaldo Cassiemero 14. Rose grabbed 4-17 in 3.1 overs; Harold Demattos had 2-14 in two overs and Zadaine Edwards 2-21 in four overs. Rose was named man – of – the – match.
Individual awards were given to MVP and best batsman – Harold Demattos, best bowler – Renaldo Smith and best fielder – Ronaldo Cassiemero. Jacklow Crazy XI were undefeated in the entire competition, winning all six games.
Former Essequibo batsman Devon Ramnauth who was among the sponsors expressed gratitude to the teams and everyone involved in making the competition a success, especially President of the Pomeroon Cricket Committee, Mr. Ernesto Demattos and his Board members.
Other sponsors were Danesh Besessar, Carl Courtman, Arshad Insanally and Rockerz family.
