One remanded, another placed on bail for exposing genitals

Kaieteur News – A Linden man was on Wednesday remanded to prison for allegedly raping a minor, while another was placed on $200,000 bail for allegedly exposing his genitals.

Both men appeared virtually before Magistrate, Wanda Fortune, in the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

Thirty-three-year-old Quincy Skeete was not required to plead to the indictable charge that was read to him. He was charged for sexual activity with a child contrary to Section 16 (3) (a) of the Sexual Offence Act, Chapter 08:03.

Magistrate Fortune remanded Skeete to prison and the matter was adjourned to August 5, 2021.

In another matter, fifty-seven-year-old Clyve Lewis, was placed on bail for allegedly exposing his genitals.

Lewis was charged for exposing genitals contrary to Section 28 (2) (b) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 08:03.

The charge was laid indictable and he was not required to either plead guilty or not guilty to the offence. Lewis is expected to make his next court appearance on August 18, 2021.