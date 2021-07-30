National Law Enforcement Team formed to tackle the trafficking of firearms and ammunition

Latest update July 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, the Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Robeson Benn formed a National Team that will focus on priorities of the National Action Plan for the Firearms Roadmap in respect to trafficking of firearms and ammunition.

Permanent Secretary, Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas and Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Robeson Benn.

The National Team has unanimously decided that updating the Firearms Act and relevant norms and regulations, developing and the enhancement of training in surveillance firearms detection at the port and border crossings, enhancing domestic software to facilitate intelligence gathering, information exchange among national and regional law enforcement entities and crime mapping, and to update national weapons inventories as the top priorities for the National Action Plan for the Firearms Roadmap.
The meeting was held virtually with a joint side event by the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace, Disarmament and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean (UNLIREC) and the United Nations Development Programme’s South Eastern and Eastern Europe Clearinghouse for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (UNDP SEESAC).
UNLIREC and UNDP SEESAC’s side event featured the implementation of two regional documents – the Western Balkans SALW Control Roadmap and the Caribbean Firearms Roadmap. The Caribbean Firearms Roadmap serves as a renewed effort in curbing gun crime in the Caribbean.
Additionally, Minister Benn and Research Officer, Ms. Jasmin Louisy participated in the United Nations Seventh Biennial Meeting of States on the Programme of Action to prevent, combat and eradicate illicit trade in small arms and light weapons.
Minister Benn also concluded that Guyana appreciates the opportunity to participate in this significant initiative, and encourages other Caribbean countries to get on board.
The team comprises of: Permanent Secretary, Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas; Crime Chief, Mr. Wendell Blanhum; Research Officer and UNLIREC’s Focal Point, Ms. Jasmin Louisy; Foreign Service Officer II at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Sosheena Parmanand; Inspector of Police at the Criminal Investigation Department, Mr. Richard Frank; Assistant Superintendent at the Immigration Department, Mr. Troy Benn; Officer Commanding Ordinance at the Guyana Defence Force, Captain Stephen Castor; Group Leader at the Customs Authority, Mr. Ramond Young; Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms. Natasha Backer; and Technical Officer at the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit, Mr. Ron Marks.
Guyana has committed to the Development for the Roadmap for Implementing the Caribbean Priority Actions on the Illicit Proliferation of Firearms and Ammunition across the Caribbean in a sustainable manner by 2030.

