“I’m in the best shape of my life” – Campbell; supported by GOA, Space Gym and Fitness Express

CAC Bodybuilding Championships…

By Calvin Chapman

Kaieteur News – Multiple-time Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding championships medalist, Emmerson Campbell has gotten a boost from the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), Space Gym and Fitness Express ahead of this year’s competition which will be held in San Salvador, El Salvador from August 12-16.

The four-time local Mr. Physique champion, who is the embodiment of self-assurance right now, shared with Kaieteur Sport that he is very happy and thankful for the continued support from the three entities.

He explained that bodybuilding takes a lot of time and dedication and he hopes to maintain a relationship with his sponsors as good as his focus on adding the Gold medal to his silver and bronze that has already been earned from the CAC Championships.

In terms of his progress, Campbell revealed that he is “… way ahead of schedule. I’m in the best shape of my life. I’m more conditioned, I’m bigger, harder, I’m fuller and more confident now.”

The seasoned campaigner shared that he believes he has the right formula now and paid tribute to his wealth of experience being an active competitor throughout the years for that, “Everything is on track. It is unreal the progress I’ve made from since I’ve started my preparation for competition. It was a bit easier this time around as well because I’ve learned from the past what works and what doesn’t and where to take short cuts.”

“I’m definitely competition ready and poised to claim that elusive Gold medal to complete the set. I’m 100% positive that once I maintain my health and fitness, I will do well at this year’s competition.”

The Law 28 Fitness certified fitness instructor and Stabroek News Reporter is among six other athletes that have been picked by the Guyana Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation (GBBFF) with much confidence and optimism to represent the Golden Arrowhead well.

The other athletes making up team Guyana to the CAC Bodybuilding championships are Kerwin Clarke, Rosanna Fung, Yannick Grimes, Roger Callendar, Darius Ramsammy and Nicholas Albert.

The GBBFF also looks forward to having its President, Keavon Bess, lead its delegation along with at least one coach to ensure that the athletes are taken care of.