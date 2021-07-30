“I’m in the best shape of my life” – Campbell; supported by GOA, Space Gym and Fitness Express

Latest update July 30th, 2021 12:11 AM
Jul 30, 2021 Sports
CAC Bodybuilding Championships…
By Calvin Chapman
Kaieteur News – Multiple-time Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding championships medalist, Emmerson Campbell has gotten a boost from the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), Space Gym and Fitness Express ahead of this year’s competition which will be held in San Salvador, El Salvador from August 12-16.
The four-time local Mr. Physique champion, who is the embodiment of self-assurance right now, shared with Kaieteur Sport that he is very happy and thankful for the continued support from the three entities.
He explained that bodybuilding takes a lot of time and dedication and he hopes to maintain a relationship with his sponsors as good as his focus on adding the Gold medal to his silver and bronze that has already been earned from the CAC Championships.
In terms of his progress, Campbell revealed that he is “… way ahead of schedule. I’m in the best shape of my life. I’m more conditioned, I’m bigger, harder, I’m fuller and more confident now.”
The seasoned campaigner shared that he believes he has the right formula now and paid tribute to his wealth of experience being an active competitor throughout the years for that, “Everything is on track. It is unreal the progress I’ve made from since I’ve started my preparation for competition. It was a bit easier this time around as well because I’ve learned from the past what works and what doesn’t and where to take short cuts.”
“I’m definitely competition ready and poised to claim that elusive Gold medal to complete the set. I’m 100% positive that once I maintain my health and fitness, I will do well at this year’s competition.”
The Law 28 Fitness certified fitness instructor and Stabroek News Reporter is among six other athletes that have been picked by the Guyana Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation (GBBFF) with much confidence and optimism to represent the Golden Arrowhead well.
The other athletes making up team Guyana to the CAC Bodybuilding championships are Kerwin Clarke, Rosanna Fung, Yannick Grimes, Roger Callendar, Darius Ramsammy and Nicholas Albert.
The GBBFF also looks forward to having its President, Keavon Bess, lead its delegation along with at least one coach to ensure that the athletes are taken care of.
Jul 30, 2021CAC Bodybuilding Championships… By Calvin Chapman Kaieteur News – Multiple-time Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding championships medalist, Emmerson Campbell has gotten a...
Jul 29, 2021
Jul 29, 2021
Jul 29, 2021
Jul 29, 2021
Jul 28, 2021
Kaieteur News – I have been in active struggle to change Guyana for the better for over 50 consecutive years. I am... more
Kaieteur News – With the discovery of new oil wells in the Stabroek Block, the US$18M signing bonus now increasingly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – CARICOM should be proud of the success of a Caribbean woman who was at the center... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]