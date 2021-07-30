Latest update July 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Health Ministry records two more COVID-19 deaths

Jul 30, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported that two more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have passed away. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 535.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 65-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and 67-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). Both persons died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the MoH via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 57 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,372.
The dashboard also revealed that 15 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 62 persons are in institutional isolation, 786 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 20,974 have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GAPLF 2021 Intermediates/Masters Championship

GAPLF 2021 Intermediates/Masters Championship

Jul 30, 2021

Past and future athletes showcase power… Kaieteur News – The oldest and youngest competitors at last Sunday’s Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) Intermediates and Masters...
Read More
“I’m in the best shape of my life” – Campbell; supported by GOA, Space Gym and Fitness Express

“I’m in the best shape of my life” –...

Jul 30, 2021

SPARTANS REIGNS! Wins the late Faye Joseph – Gold is Money sponsored Domino Birth Anniversary Competition

SPARTANS REIGNS! Wins the late Faye Joseph...

Jul 29, 2021

Second round of exhibition volleyball games on Tomorrow night

Second round of exhibition volleyball games on...

Jul 29, 2021

Caribbean Champ Clarke gets boost from Dr. Dukhi

Caribbean Champ Clarke gets boost from Dr. Dukhi

Jul 29, 2021

Allard’s 127 not out highlights ORSCA’s third round

Allard’s 127 not out highlights ORSCA’s third...

Jul 29, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]