Health Ministry records two more COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported that two more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have passed away. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 535.

According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 65-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and 67-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). Both persons died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Further, the MoH via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 57 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,372.

The dashboard also revealed that 15 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 62 persons are in institutional isolation, 786 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 20,974 have recovered from the virus.

