GECOM should take note of St. Lucia’s elections

Dear Editor,

Results of elections held in sister CARICOM country, St Lucia, on Monday of this week indicate a victory for the opposition. A clean victory, acceptance by the incumbent, democracy alive and well. It is hoped our own elections body take note of how an election is run with results declared within days of the poll. Needless to say, anything more.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed