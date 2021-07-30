GAPLF 2021 Intermediates/Masters Championship

Past and future athletes showcase power…

Kaieteur News – The oldest and youngest competitors at last Sunday’s Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) Intermediates and Masters Championships, 72 year-old ‘Uncle’ Noel Cummings and 14 year-old Romeo Hunter were both record breakers as the past and future of the sport was on show.

Even with covid-19 regulations and restrictions being adhered to by the organiser at the Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium including no fans being allowed, the athletes were fully pumped up and combined to set 20 new records.

The intermediate athletes were part of the Federation’s Novices championships held in April this year. Their consistent and disciplined training since, brought the desired rewards and they have now set their sights on the senior championships, the Federation’s marquee event, later this year.

Following are the full results of the male segments of last Sunday’s competitions:

Romeo Hunter 1st 66kg Men’s Sb-Jr Raw – Squat 180.0kg, Benchpress 125.0kg,

MonRepos Fitness Gym Deadlift 175.0kg, Total 480.0kg

Enrique Stoll 1st 66kg Men’s Junior Raw – Squat 170.0kg, Benchpress 100.0kg,

Seemanga’s Fitness Gym Deadlift 212.5kg, Total 482.5kg

La Belle Alliance, Essequibo

Shoib Kayume 1st 74kg Men’s Junior Raw – Squat 175.0kg, Benchpress 112.5kg,

Seemanga’s Fitness Gym Deadlift 220.0kg, Total 507.5kg

La Belle Alliance, Essequibo

Alex Parmanand 1st 105kg Men’s Junior Raw – Squat 237.5kg, Benchpress 127.5kg,

Deadlift 255.0kg, Total 620.0kg

Puneshwar Ramjit 1st 120kg Men’s Junior Raw – Squat 237.5kg, Benchpress 122.5kg,

Seemanga’s Fitness Gym Deadlift 247.5kg, Total 607.5kg

La Belle Alliance, Essequibo

Yogaishawar Seecharan 2nd 120kg Men’s Junior Raw – Squat 187.5kg, Benchpress

RipHit Strength & 100.0kg, Deadlift 200.0kg, Total 487.5kg

Conditioning

Kelvin Moore 1st 59kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 125.0kg, Benchpress

Barim’s Powerlifting Gym 72.5kg, Deadlift 200.0kg, Total 397.5kg

Enrique Stoll 1st 66kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 170.0kg, Benchpress 100.0kg,

Seemanga’s Fitness Gym Deadlift 212.5kg, Total 482.5kg

La Belle Alliance, Essequibo

Romeo Hunter 2nd 66kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 180.0kg, Benchpress 125.0kg,

MonRepos Fitness Gym Deadlift 175.0kg, Total 480.0kg

Shoib Kayume 1st 74kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 175.0kg, Benchpress 112.5kg,

Seemanga’s Fitness Gym Deadlift 220.0kg, Total 507.5kg

La Belle Alliance, Essequibo

Cidell Patrick 1st 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 175.0kg, Benchpress 127.5kg,

Exodus Gym Deadlift 227.5kg, Total 530.0kg

Ramnaraine Ragoobar 1st 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 187.5kg, Benchpress 147.5kg,

Roy’s Gym Deadlift 225.0kg, Total 560.0kg

Airyhall Essequibo

Paul Meusa 2nd 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 180.0kg, Benchpress 110.0kg,

Exodus Gym Deadlift 245.0kg, Total 535.0kg

Corvin Sealey 3rd 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 175.0kg, Benchpress 137.5kg,

Exodus Gym Deadlift 207.5kg, Total 520.0kg

Alex Parmanand 1st 105kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 237.5kg, Benchpress 127.5kg,

Seemanga’s Fitness Gym Deadlift 255.0kg, Total 620.0kg

La Belle Alliance, Essequibo

Thurston Pearce 2nd 105kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 175.0kg, Benchpress 110.0kg,

Kares Crossfit Deadlift 232.5kg, Total 517.5kg

Puneshwar Ramjit 1st 120kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 237.5kg, Benchpress 122.5kg,

Seemanga’s Fitness Gym Deadlift 247.5kg, Total 607.5kg

La Belle Alliance, Essequibo

Yogaishawar Seecharan 2nd 120kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 187.5kg, Benchpress 100.0kg,

RipHit Strength & Deadlift 200.0kg, Total 487.5kg

Conditioning

Faraud Mohamed 1st 74kg Men’s Sb-Jr EQ – Squat 192.5kg, Benchpress 85.0kg,

Space Gym Deadlift 205.0kg, Total 482.5kg

Faraud Mohamed 1st 74kg Men’s Open EQ – Squat 192.5kg, Benchpress 85.0kg,

Space Gym Deadlift 205.0kg, Total 482.5kg

Randy Halley 1st 83kg Men’s Open EQ – Squat 212.5kg, Benchpress 130.0kg,

Fitness Addicts Club Deadlift 242.5kg, Total 585.0kg

Frank Tucker 1st 105kg Men’s Master 3 EQ – Squat 182.5kg, Benchpress 90.0kg,

Kingsrow Barbel Club Deadlift 195.0kg, Total 467.5kg

Noel Cummings 1st 66kg Men’s Master 4 Raw – Squat 137.5kg, Benchpress 85.0kg,

RipHit Strength & Deadlift 183.0kg, Total 405.5kg

Conditioning