GAPLF 2021 Intermediates/Masters Championship

Kaieteur News – The oldest and youngest competitors at last Sunday’s Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) Intermediates and Masters Championships, 72 year-old ‘Uncle’ Noel Cummings and 14 year-old Romeo Hunter were both record breakers as the past and future of the sport was on show.
Even with covid-19 regulations and restrictions being adhered to by the organiser at the Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium including no fans being allowed, the athletes were fully pumped up and combined to set 20 new records.
The intermediate athletes were part of the Federation’s Novices championships held in April this year. Their consistent and disciplined training since, brought the desired rewards and they have now set their sights on the senior championships, the Federation’s marquee event, later this year.
Following are the full results of the male segments of last Sunday’s competitions:
Romeo Hunter 1st 66kg Men’s Sb-Jr Raw – Squat 180.0kg, Benchpress 125.0kg,
MonRepos Fitness Gym Deadlift 175.0kg, Total 480.0kg
Enrique Stoll 1st 66kg Men’s Junior Raw – Squat 170.0kg, Benchpress 100.0kg,
Seemanga’s Fitness Gym Deadlift 212.5kg, Total 482.5kg
La Belle Alliance, Essequibo
Shoib Kayume 1st 74kg Men’s Junior Raw – Squat 175.0kg, Benchpress 112.5kg,
Seemanga’s Fitness Gym Deadlift 220.0kg, Total 507.5kg
La Belle Alliance, Essequibo
Alex Parmanand 1st 105kg Men’s Junior Raw – Squat 237.5kg, Benchpress 127.5kg,
Deadlift 255.0kg, Total 620.0kg
Puneshwar Ramjit 1st 120kg Men’s Junior Raw – Squat 237.5kg, Benchpress 122.5kg,
Seemanga’s Fitness Gym Deadlift 247.5kg, Total 607.5kg
La Belle Alliance, Essequibo
Yogaishawar Seecharan 2nd 120kg Men’s Junior Raw – Squat 187.5kg, Benchpress
RipHit Strength & 100.0kg, Deadlift 200.0kg, Total 487.5kg
Conditioning
Kelvin Moore 1st 59kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 125.0kg, Benchpress
Barim’s Powerlifting Gym 72.5kg, Deadlift 200.0kg, Total 397.5kg
Enrique Stoll 1st 66kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 170.0kg, Benchpress 100.0kg,
Seemanga’s Fitness Gym Deadlift 212.5kg, Total 482.5kg
La Belle Alliance, Essequibo
Romeo Hunter 2nd 66kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 180.0kg, Benchpress 125.0kg,
MonRepos Fitness Gym Deadlift 175.0kg, Total 480.0kg
Shoib Kayume 1st 74kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 175.0kg, Benchpress 112.5kg,
Seemanga’s Fitness Gym Deadlift 220.0kg, Total 507.5kg
La Belle Alliance, Essequibo
Cidell Patrick 1st 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 175.0kg, Benchpress 127.5kg,
Exodus Gym Deadlift 227.5kg, Total 530.0kg
Ramnaraine Ragoobar 1st 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 187.5kg, Benchpress 147.5kg,
Roy’s Gym Deadlift 225.0kg, Total 560.0kg
Airyhall Essequibo
Paul Meusa 2nd 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 180.0kg, Benchpress 110.0kg,
Exodus Gym Deadlift 245.0kg, Total 535.0kg
Corvin Sealey 3rd 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 175.0kg, Benchpress 137.5kg,
Exodus Gym Deadlift 207.5kg, Total 520.0kg
Alex Parmanand 1st 105kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 237.5kg, Benchpress 127.5kg,
Seemanga’s Fitness Gym Deadlift 255.0kg, Total 620.0kg
La Belle Alliance, Essequibo
Thurston Pearce 2nd 105kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 175.0kg, Benchpress 110.0kg,
Kares Crossfit Deadlift 232.5kg, Total 517.5kg
Puneshwar Ramjit 1st 120kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 237.5kg, Benchpress 122.5kg,
Seemanga’s Fitness Gym Deadlift 247.5kg, Total 607.5kg
La Belle Alliance, Essequibo
Yogaishawar Seecharan 2nd 120kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 187.5kg, Benchpress 100.0kg,
RipHit Strength & Deadlift 200.0kg, Total 487.5kg
Conditioning
Faraud Mohamed 1st 74kg Men’s Sb-Jr EQ – Squat 192.5kg, Benchpress 85.0kg,
Space Gym Deadlift 205.0kg, Total 482.5kg
Faraud Mohamed 1st 74kg Men’s Open EQ – Squat 192.5kg, Benchpress 85.0kg,
Space Gym Deadlift 205.0kg, Total 482.5kg
Randy Halley 1st 83kg Men’s Open EQ – Squat 212.5kg, Benchpress 130.0kg,
Fitness Addicts Club Deadlift 242.5kg, Total 585.0kg
Frank Tucker 1st 105kg Men’s Master 3 EQ – Squat 182.5kg, Benchpress 90.0kg,
Kingsrow Barbel Club Deadlift 195.0kg, Total 467.5kg
Noel Cummings 1st 66kg Men’s Master 4 Raw – Squat 137.5kg, Benchpress 85.0kg,
RipHit Strength & Deadlift 183.0kg, Total 405.5kg
Conditioning
