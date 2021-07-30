De numbers falling but it gan rise after de big matches!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys hoping dat dem wah plan fuh watch cricket tomorrow gan get ask to wear a mask during de match and keep it on. Is downright recklessness of de guvment to allow suh much people in de National Stadium and still restricting people from going to wedding and wake-house.

But is suh we leaders does operate. Dem does do wat best fuh dem and fuhget bout de small man. Right now all dem small man thinking about is when de envelope with de $19,000 gan meet dem area.

Dem nah understand dat is how de government controlling dem. Dem get excited about de $19,000 while dem oil companies digging 19 billion US dollar pon we and we children fuh pay fuh de rest of we lives.

But is suh Guyanese like roll. We does allow dem politician fuh do wah dem want because we prefer dem fuh mess up dan de Opposition to rule. And it does go de same way when de now Opposition in power.

Is time Guyanese wake up and tell dem politician dat wah dem doing is wrong. Yuh can’t gat cricket match when yuh now trying fuh get de COVID under control. Nuff people lining up early marnin fuh dem second doses because dem hear is only a small amount come and so dem rushing before it done.

But nuff others nah even going fuh dem fuss dose and dat is why, there is all this talk bout making vaccinations mandatory.

Talk half and wait fuh de numbers fuh rise after de cricket!