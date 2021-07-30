Cabinet still to address legal issues with gas pipeline—Nandlall

Kaieteur News – Government continues to press ahead with its much vaunted gas-to-shore energy initiative but the legal aspects surrounding the onshore aspect of the project are still be addressed at the level of Cabinet much less be taken, if needed, to the National Assembly.

At least this is according to Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, during his most recent ‘Issues in the News’ broadcast.

Nandlall used the opportunity of highlighting some of government’s signal achievements during its first year in office, to lament that while “the pipeline is being worked on, the legal issues are being addressed to ensure that the rights of our people, the proprietary rights of the people.”

He qualified his assertion by outlining that this relates to “wherever the pipeline runs, the law will address any issues that may arise out of that programme or that initiative.”

The Attorney General in his brief disclosure cautioned, “I don’t want to say much at this point in time, I suppose we will discuss that a little later when it goes to Cabinet and it’s approved at that level.”

Minister Nandlall’s lamentations were had even as government invites proposals from private interests to participate in the development of the project.

In its invitation for partners on the US$900M gas-to-shore energy project, the Ministry of Natural Resources affirmed that Government has finalised the Wales Development Zone (WDZ) as the termination point for the pipeline from the Liza Area in the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana and as such is seeking private investors or a consortium to be part of the project.

The Ministry in its invitation noted too, that the decision on Wales was taken after extensive evaluation of multiple sites with ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EEPGL). The Wales Development Zone (WDZ), it said, has been identified as the termination point for the pipeline from the Liza Area in the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana.

The WDZ encompasses over 14,000+ acres of land of which approximately 1,300 acres will be set aside for heavy Industry/gas-related investments. The project, according to stakeholders, is expected to see some 27 kilometres of pipeline being buried from the Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD) location to Wales, in addition to some 200 plus kilometres of pipeline from the Stabroek Block where the Liza Destiny Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel is located.

According to the administration, WDZ will be the location for the termination of the gas-pipeline measuring over 225 km from the Liza Area.

Additionally, it will involve the establishment of a gas-processing plant (GPP) and a natural gas liquids facility (NGL) capable of producing at least 4,000 bbl./day, including the fractionation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The private partners will also be expected to take part in the operations of the establishment of a power plant to generate 150 MW, with an additional 150 MW as a second phase, in addition to the establishment of an industrial park comprising industries that can utilise gas, steam and/or electricity.

Interested parties have been given up to August 29 to submit proposals.