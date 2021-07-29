What is the problem with presenting truths?

Kaieteur News – There is a growing problem in Guyana with speaking truths, and sharing them publicly. It is a big problem that threatens to get even bigger. The PPP government and its senior leaders by attitudes and actions have conveyed to the whole world where both stand regarding those media entities and Guyanese citizens that think differently, raise an unwanted objection, ask a sharp question, arrive at a believed dangerous conclusion and take a strong position. From the perspective of the current government and its leaders, it must be their message and none other, their way and don’t get in the way.

As we at this publication think of all this, some firm thoughts leading to firmer mindsets rush to the surface which we now share in the most pointed manner. It cannot be possible that a government, that calls itself democratic, be so uncomfortable with hard truths and undeniable facts, and the reciprocally reinforcing accuracy of both, that it seeks either to dilute such facts, or distance from them, and when diluting and distancing do not work, then move to suppress them. Surely, no leader of any stature, with any bone of decency and integrity within him (or her) can be so insecure, as not to possess any speck of confidence in the unchallengeable rightness of his case and cause, and let untouched reality provide the best proofs possible. Surely, we think again that no leader can be this unsure of himself, or the purity of his actions and their ability at withstanding any deep probing, that he would deny any quest for more details, any inquiry for greater clarity. And just as surely, there can’t be such a leader in this Guyana of ours, who is so vainglorious that he believes that he alone knows it all, and he alone must have his say and how he wants to say it, with what he wants to say, and what he wants to hide.

As incredible as this may sound, and of this we at this paper can stand up and say, even shout, that it is so for both this government and its leaders, who think of themselves as the only trendsetters and the only truth-tellers. Except that they aren’t, in the least sense of any of those two words, given what they have done, how they have operated, and in what they have delivered. There are other trends, one of which is that most Guyanese have come to a clearer appreciation of how they lie, what they conceal and cover over, and what causes them great discomforts and agitations, and that which they move with determination and strength to suppress, or to diminish, or to destroy.

The leaders of this government, who say that they are committed to democratic ideals, are more about dealing in darkness, and so much so nowadays that they have become children of darkness. They cling to shadows, they clutch at straws, and when those fail them, they rush out to lash out, either sharply and publicly, or slyly and secretly. We will give examples of both, because we know from our own experience, and as more and more Guyanese are beginning to understand.

There have been lawsuits over the things and projects for which they would not tolerate exposure and the embarrassing fallouts that such revelations heap upon their corrupt heads. Think billion-dollar projects and the dirtiness that went on with them, and which are now on firmer footing with new developments and discoveries in several fields, and none as promising and prospering as oil. On the sly and secret side, there is the record of those who were trained to be dedicated sleuths and dig deep, now weaned away, through the calculated dangling of taxpayers’ dollars to remove facts and figures from the same taxpayers, who are made to live in ignorance and blind obedience. It was advertising dollars before, today it is more subtle, involves people.

Any government that has pride, any leader that is of the honourable, and any cabinet of politicians that is of incorruptibility would have none of any of the above. But they have, and in the worst ways possible, with more promised.