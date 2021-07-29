Suspect out on bail for shooting, robbing businesswoman, skips court – Arrest warrant issued

Kaieteur News – An arrest warrant has been issued for Ronlee Rampersaud, a suspect out on bail for shooting and robbing Kitty businesswoman, Selina Edwards, of $200,000 at her home on February 6, last year.

The warrant for his arrest was issued on May 20, 2021 by the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court after Rampersaud failed to make an appearance on three occasions. Police have been looking for him but it seems as if he has a way of outsmarting the ranks.What is even more worrying for Edward is the fact that he might be living in the same area with her since he has been spotted more than once liming close to her premises. Kaieteur News has received information that police would be informed but by the time the arresting ranks arrive, Rampersaud would disappear.

Edwards and her family are afraid that with the man skipping court and eluding police, he could strike again.

Rampersaud’s last known address is 124 Sideline Dam, La Penitence, Georgetown. On February 14, 2020, the suspect, who is no stranger to the law, was among four remanded to prison for robbing Edwards under arms on February 6, 2020.

The others who were remanded with him are: Orvin Grant, a taxi driver of lot 3 Melanie, Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD); Jermaine Hassan, 35, of 207, Da Silva Street, Newtown, Georgetown and Russell Bowman, 38, of 8th Street, Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.They, along with Rampersaud, had allegedly turned up in front of Edward’s home after 17:00hrs in a black wagon motor car. Rampersaud had allegedly stepped out of the wagon and confronted Edwards who was in her yard at the time. Reportedly armed with a gun, he shot her to the leg and grabbed her hand bag containing the cash from her car seat before escaping with the others.

Rampersaud and his accomplices had been on remand for months until the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts decided to grant them bail recently.

While the others have continued to attend court, Rampersaud did not. Kaieteur News understands too, that he is expected to face a separate charge for discharging a loaded fire arm at Edwards causing her actual bodily harm.

Since Edwards was shot and robbed allegedly by the defendants, her life has changed significantly. With suspects out on bail, especially Rampersaud who allegedly fired the bullet that struck her in the leg, she has been living in fear that they might attack again.

Relatives disclosed to this newspaper that the reason for this fear is that she has been acquainted with one of the suspects for a number of years.

That suspect lives in Kitty and was a faithful customer at her business. He was even a member at her gym. Following investigations into the armed robbery, it turned out that there was sufficient evidence implicating him as the getaway driver of the black wagon used by the bandits.

Based on information received by this newspaper, during one of his court appearances he had reportedly approached the victim and her husband to apologise for committing the robbery.

That suspect is still regularly seen by the businesswoman.

According to relatives, each time Edwards sees the suspect she would relive in her mind, the February 6, 2020, ordeal which could have resulted in her demise.

Recounting the day of the incident, the relatives related that the woman had closed up her business in the afternoon and had driven home.

Edwards reportedly parked her car in her driveway but did not turn off the engine because a strange cat had caught her attention. The businesswoman, a relative detailed, stepped out of the car and hurried to snap a photo with her phone.

She was not aware when the bandits arrived but had told relatives that someone shouted out “way d bag deh?” Startled, Edwards reportedly turned around, only to see a man standing just outside her gate with a gun.

She told relatives that she was scared and responded, “what bag?” Immediately after, the man took aim and fired. Edwards recounted to her relatives, that in that moment she was left in a state of shock and reacted by trying to dodge but she got hit in the leg and fell to the ground.

Her shooter reportedly ran into the yard, entered her car and exited soon after with her hand bag before he escaped.

One relative recounted that he was driving down a highway in Miami, United States when he received a video call from Edwards. He recalled her saying these words, ‘I just get shoot… I just get shoot’. According to the relative, he was left in a state of disbelief and as he focused on the video call, he noticed that she was in her yard in a pool of blood.

The businesswoman reportedly ripped a piece of her clothing which she used to tie around her leg to stop the bleeding. Help had later arrived and she was taken to a hospital where she underwent surgery.