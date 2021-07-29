SPARTANS REIGNS! Wins the late Faye Joseph – Gold is Money sponsored Domino Birth Anniversary Competition

Kaieteur News – As predicted the dominant Spartans Domino Team won the just concluded the Late Faye Joseph Birth Anniversary dominoes tournament which was contested at Turning Point.

In the Quarterfinals match-up – C6 vs Turning Point vs Executives; C6 was eliminated. In the semifinals – Turning Point vs Players vs Spartans; Turning Point fought up to the 4th round of the contest, but succumbed in the 5th round and was eliminated.

Executives drew the bye to the finals.

In the finals played between Spartans, Players and Executives. Spartans sailed through to 1st place in the final amassing a whopping 86 games, ahead of Players in 2nd position on 78 games, while Executives could only muster 65 games and took the 3rd position.

For the Spartans – Dexter Thompson and John Chance marked the maximum possible 18 games, while Leroy Edwards supported with 15 games. For the Players team, W. Stephens, A. Singh and W. Sergeant marked 16, 14 and 13 games respectively and for Executives Andrew Young marked 13 games, while Trevor Smith and Selwyn Prescott made 12 each.

Spartans took away $150,000 and a trophy, while 2nd placed Players took$100,000 and Trophy, Executives in 3rd place received $50,000 and a trophy.

Presentations were done by the sons of the Late Faye Joseph, who thanked Mr. Imtiaz Alli of Gold is Money for the sponsorship.