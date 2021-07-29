Smarter de population wiser de government

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyanese lining up fuh cricket ticket. While some people dying to see cricket, others praying fuh rain fuh wash out de game. Dem afraid dat dem gan get a COVID surge after de match since is three games and a maximum 6,000 persons can attend each game.

But dem boys know dem cricket fans nah worried about de COVID numbers. Dem wan see cricket and dem gan go to de match.

Some of dem planning fuh borrow people vaccination card fuh show how dem fully vaccinated. But dem boys hear how yuh gan gat fuh produce a photo ID along with de vaccination card.

And if de card nah match yuh name, is lock up yuh gan get lock up fuh fraud. So all of dem wah playing styles pun de vaccine and still want watch cricket had better nat go and see de match. De Army gan be waiting with de big bus fuh lock dem up.

It mek dem boys remember de time when a man get arrest fuh having narcotics in he pocket.

“Office-saw,” he seh, “I can explain.”

“How?” de officer asked.

“Every time I throw dem drugs in de toilet, dem magically reappear in meh pocket.”

“Don’t lie to me,” de office-saw say.

“Leh me show you den.”

So de office-saw allow he to show it. De man tek out de drugs, throw it in de toilet and flush.

“Let me see your pocket now,” say de office-saw.

“My pockets?”

“Yes, to see those drugs,” say de Office-saw

“What drugs?”

Talk half and watch yuh cricket from home!