Second round of exhibition volleyball games on Tomorrow night

Latest update July 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 29, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) is hosting a second round of exhibition matches tomorrow night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. The games will begin from 6:30pm with the first game showcasing some of Guyana’s best female players.This will be the first female game hosted by the GVF for the year. The Guyana Volleyball Federation hopes to increase female participation in the sport and also to develop the level of playing of females in Guyana. The second game will see a rematch between the National Senior team and the National under23 male teams which will begin at 19:30hrs. In the last exhibition match which was held on the 2nd of July, the National under-23 team came out victorious with top scorers Kristoff Shepperd and Tyrone Farley leading the charge and the seniors are hoping to come back swinging in this second exhibition match.
The Guyana Volleyball Federation continues to encourage all athletes to stay safe during the pandemic hence all COVID-19 protocols will be in effect.
The female squads have not been released as yet but the male teams are available.
The senior side will be comprised of the following list of players Quacy Matheson, Devendra Latchman, Vance Harding, Juan Valasques, Shemroy Ross, Klondyke Rodney, Ian Bagot, Creston Rodney, Trevon McRae, Corwin Richards and Beepaul Bando.
Meanwhile, the under-23 squad reads Kristoff Shepperd, Levi Nedd, Tyrone Farley, Montel Denny, Ronaldo Bobb, Daniel Joseph, Steffon Norah, Tyreece Farley, Andre Jagnandan, Omari Joseph and Andy Rohoman.
Jul 29, 2021Kaieteur News – As predicted the dominant Spartans Domino Team won the just concluded the Late Faye Joseph Birth Anniversary dominoes tournament which was contested at Turning Point. In the...
Jul 29, 2021
Jul 29, 2021
Jul 29, 2021
Jul 28, 2021
Jul 28, 2021
Kaieteur News – I have been in active struggle to change Guyana for the better for over 50 consecutive years. I am... more
Kaieteur News – With the discovery of new oil wells in the Stabroek Block, the US$18M signing bonus now increasingly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – CARICOM should be proud of the success of a Caribbean woman who was at the center... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]