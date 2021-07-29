Second round of exhibition volleyball games on Tomorrow night

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) is hosting a second round of exhibition matches tomorrow night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. The games will begin from 6:30pm with the first game showcasing some of Guyana’s best female players.This will be the first female game hosted by the GVF for the year. The Guyana Volleyball Federation hopes to increase female participation in the sport and also to develop the level of playing of females in Guyana. The second game will see a rematch between the National Senior team and the National under23 male teams which will begin at 19:30hrs. In the last exhibition match which was held on the 2nd of July, the National under-23 team came out victorious with top scorers Kristoff Shepperd and Tyrone Farley leading the charge and the seniors are hoping to come back swinging in this second exhibition match.

The Guyana Volleyball Federation continues to encourage all athletes to stay safe during the pandemic hence all COVID-19 protocols will be in effect.

The female squads have not been released as yet but the male teams are available.

The senior side will be comprised of the following list of players Quacy Matheson, Devendra Latchman, Vance Harding, Juan Valasques, Shemroy Ross, Klondyke Rodney, Ian Bagot, Creston Rodney, Trevon McRae, Corwin Richards and Beepaul Bando.

Meanwhile, the under-23 squad reads Kristoff Shepperd, Levi Nedd, Tyrone Farley, Montel Denny, Ronaldo Bobb, Daniel Joseph, Steffon Norah, Tyreece Farley, Andre Jagnandan, Omari Joseph and Andy Rohoman.