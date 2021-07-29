Region 4 CPGs trained in anger management, conflict resolution

Kaieteur News – Members of Community Policing Groups (CPG) in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) recently benefitted from a one-day training programme that was conducted by the Gender Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.According to the Department of Public Information, subject Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, who attended the event, shared some words of encouragement and reminded the participants of the vital role that they play in their respective communities.

The Minister reminded the participants that they are the ones responsible for law and order wherever they are, and to ensure that persons adhere to basic convention rule and order. She stated, “You’re here because we feel that the subjects being dealt with are critical to what you do, and to the future of people in this country.”

On the training agenda were topics such as, conflict resolution and anger management since these are expected to help the CPG members to diffuse tensions caused by angry residents. Minister Persaud challenged all the participants in attendance to look at how they handle matters in their own homes as they attempt to help others.

She stated, “If we can start curbing our own anger, we’ll be in a better place to help others curb theirs. Uncontrolled anger quickly escalates to violence, and in the fight against domestic violence and other forms of abuse; we need to tackle cohesively and collectively the triggers and causes: including anger and conflict.”

Minister Persaud’s vision is to conduct anger management classes across the country; however, the required human resources training must be conducted. The Minister noted that members of the CPGs, once trained, may be able to help in this initiative.

The training provided the participants with the skills needed when called upon to intervene in conflict situations and to resolve issues where anger is escalating. Training on masculinity was also provided since the work of CPGs entail interaction with males at the grassroots level.

The Train-the-Trainers Workshop for CPGs is expected to have a positive effect, as those trained would then train those persons in their divisions to use the skills acquired in the course of their duties. The training will continue in other Regions across the country.