Man who strangled woman with towel captured

Kaieteur News – Luck for the mechanic who used a towel to strangle a Brazilian woman until she was unconscious, ran out yesterday after he was captured by Region Three police ranks.

The mechanic, Kevin Downes, had managed to elude police for almost two months after trying to strangle the woman to death at his home during the wee hours of June 3, 2021.

Kaieteur News reported on Wednesday that although ranks were looking for him, they would turn up empty handed. Checks were made for the mechanic at his home located in La Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), his place of work and throughout Region Three but he was not found.

Investigators related that one of the setbacks they faced during the hunt was the fact that they were working with only a physical description of the suspect. A photograph of the suspect, they said, was difficult to obtain and it was only recently that they managed to acquire one. That photo proved critical in their hunt for the man who had been eluding them.

Upon receiving the news of his arrests, the woman he brutally assaulted visited the lockup where he is currently being held to ensure that the right person was captured. “Me went down at the station deh, and dem got he in the lockup deh,” she told Kaieteur News.

Breathing a sigh of relief, she expressed gratitude that the man is now in custody and no longer on the run, at least for the next few days. “De police dem tell me that dem guh keep he deh till fuh court,” the woman said.

It is believed that the mechanic could appear in court to face charges as soon as Friday. The victim related that since his capture, one of the man’s acquaintance tried to shake her confidence in the police.

She said, “One of he friends tell me that he uncle is a big ting in the Force and how he gon get off and me gon get deported back to me country.” Despite this disclosure, the woman said that she will not allow herself to be discouraged and believes that the investigators will ensure that he is prosecuted.

The woman and the mechanic had been living together for a few years. They would always have disagreements and fights but these were nothing compared to the beating she received on June 3, last.

That assault reportedly lasted for hours and ended with him using a towel to strangle her until she became unconscious. It is believed that the mechanic probably thought he had killed her but she miraculously survived. The woman recalled that, at the time of the incident, there was an individual present at the man’s home. That person reportedly witnessed him beating her but could not intervene because of fear but had helped to resuscitate the woman after she had fallen unconscious.

The Brazilian woman recalled that as she was regaining consciousness, the eyewitness was “shaking and fanning her with an object.”

After gaining full consciousness, the Brazilian woman reportedly escaped by running out of the house and was rescued by a friend who lives nearby.

According to the woman, the dreadful experience of June 3, stemmed from an argument between the mechanic and herself over his son.