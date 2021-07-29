Locals to set up US$600M shore base facility at Vreed-en-Hoop

Kaieteur News – Three local businessmen have teamed up to meet the growing demand for oil and gas support services with the proposal of a mega shore base project at Foreshore, Plantation Best on the West Bank of Demerara.

Those businessmen are former Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (GGCI) President, Nicolas Degoo Boyer, who controls National Hardware Guyana Limited; miner, Andron Alphonso of ZRN Investments Inc. and the popular Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohammed of Hadi’s World Inc.

Together, the trio has formed the consortium, NRG Holdings Inc.

According to the project summary published on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) website, the proposed ‘Port of Vreed-en-hoop’ project will see approximately between US$200-600 million being invested in Guyana, thereby helping the country expand key shipping, port, and shore base facilities to meet rapidly increasing industry requirements.

NRG Holdings Inc. said, “…this space will be developed into sustainable and industry-leading facilities showcasing what can be done through local content, investment, and international partnership.”

The proposed facility would sit on approximately 400 hectares of coastal and near shore lands and water located seaward of existing Mangroves on the Atlantic Coast at Plantation Best, West Bank Demerara, within the Best/Klein/Pouderoyen Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

The Port of Vreed-en-hoop is conceptualised to be a base port facility that will have the potential to service the offshore oil and gas and other shipping needs.

NRG Holdings plans to have an offshore terminal, fabrication, umbilical and spooling yards at the port with administrative buildings that will house offices and modernised logistics centres.

It said that the facility will house areas for warehousing, container management systems and that it will have the potential for storage of sub-sea equipment, pipe inspection and repairs, areas for individual and separate operators to provide relevant services to the offshore oil and gas operators including but not limited to waste management/effluent treatment plant(s) and other environmental services, lodgings, mud plant, logistics, etc. Added to that, NRG Holdings plans to equip the facility with an area for a potential helipad along with wharf, berths, and a dry dock.

Furthermore, construction is expected to be completed in two phases. Phase One will include the deepening, widening, and dredging of the access channel approximately 100-125 metres wide and 7- 10 metres deep and the dredging of the port basin and berth pockets.

Phase Two will include the deepening dredging of the access channel to 10-12 metres deep along with the deepening dredging of the port basin and berth pocket. It will also include offshore dredging and reclamation of the lay down area behind quay wall with total capacity of approximately 400 hectares.

With the phased construction, jobs will be provided for 150-200 persons during construction and 50-100 persons for the basic operation and maintenance of the base port facilities indicated in Phase 1.

NRG Holdings said that it expects when the Phase One components are fully operational, inclusive of service providers, approximately 1,000 persons will be employed and that will double with Phase Two components completed and operationalised.

The project summary detailed that the main activities associated with the project: land clearing, earthworks, stockpiling, machine operation and concrete works will have the potential to affect the environment directly or indirectly.

Those potential impacts are loss of land and habitats, pollution of air and sedimentation of surface water, generation of solid waste, and health and safety-related.

However, the EPA had announced in a public notice on Sunday last that the project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Instead, it will require an Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) to address issues that arose during the screening process.